Judge orders hand recount of 4% of vote to settle freeholder at-large in Atlantic

Judge Julio Mendez ordered on Friday that Atlantic County recount by hand another 4% of the ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election, on top of the 2% recently recounted for a state audit, to determine if the results for at-large freeholder will stand.

The hand recount by the county Board of Elections "shall be conducted as an open public meeting and members of the public and the press shall be free to observe," Mendez wrote. It must start no later than Tuesday, and be completed no later than Friday, Dec. 18, according to the order.

Democrat Celeste Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, together with the county Democratic committee are seeking the recount because Fernandez is just 381 votes behind incumbent Republican John Risley in the certified results. With about 132,400 votes cast in the freeholder race, that’s a difference of about 0.3%.

A state ordered audit of 2% of ballots gave six additional votes to Fernandez and five to Risley, only changing the difference between them by one vote.

The 4% will be broken up into two groups of 2%, he ordered.

"Once the two additional batches of 2% of the ballots are recounted, the parties will be in a better position to compare the results of the three groups of % batches to verify the accuracy of the results."