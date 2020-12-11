Judge orders hand recount of 4% of vote to settle freeholder at-large in Atlantic

Judge Julio Mendez ordered on Friday that Atlantic County recount by hand another 4% of the ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election, on top of the 2% recently recounted for a state audit, to determine if the results for at-large freeholder will stand.
The hand recount by the county Board of Elections "shall be conducted as an open public meeting and members of the public and the press shall be free to observe," Mendez wrote. It must start no later than Tuesday, and be completed no later than Friday, Dec. 18, according to the order.
Democrat Celeste Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, together with the county Democratic committee are seeking the recount because Fernandez is just 381 votes behind incumbent Republican John Risley in the certified results. With about 132,400 votes cast in the freeholder race, that’s a difference of about 0.3%.
A state ordered audit of 2% of ballots gave six additional votes to Fernandez and five to Risley, only changing the difference between them by one vote.
The 4% will be broken up into two groups of 2%, he ordered.
"Once the two additional batches of 2% of the ballots are recounted, the parties will be in a better position to compare the results of the three groups of % batches to verify the accuracy of the results."
Voters were asked to vote for two of four candidates for two seats on the board.
Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick received the most votes overall, with 67,600, followed by incumbent Republican Risley with 66,427, Democrat Fernandez with 66,046 and Somers Point Councilman James Toto with 64,566.
Mendez also reduced the fee for the recount to a flat fee of $750, rather than the $25 per voting district (in this case voting machine) in Atlantic County. The original fee would have exceeded $2,000.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
