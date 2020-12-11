Judge orders hand recount of 4% of vote to settle Atlantic County freeholder at-large race

Atlantic County must recount an additional 4% of the 143,000 ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election, on top of the 2% recently recounted for a state audit, to determine if results are accurate in the at-large freeholder race.

Assignment Judge Julio Mendez ruled on Friday that the hand recount of about 5,400 ballots by the county Board of Elections must start no later than Tuesday and be completed no later than Dec. 18.

Democrat Celeste Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, is seeking the recount because the vote totals were so close. Fernandez is 381 votes behind incumbent Republican John Risley in the certified results. With about 132,400 votes cast in the freeholder race, that’s a difference of about 0.3%.

"Following the additional recount, the Board will adjust the final numbers if appropriate, and provide the results to all parties and the Court," Mendez wrote.

He also ordered the recount "shall be conducted as an open public meeting and members of the public and the press shall be free to observe."

Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said late Friday that the board will hold a Zoom meeting Monday at noon to pull the batch numbers that will be recounted in a random drawing.