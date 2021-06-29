Judge orders Cape May councilman’s release

CAPE MAY — Councilman Chris Bezaire was released from the Cape May County jail Monday afternoon after a detention hearing that morning.
Court officials and staff at the jail confirmed Bezaire was ordered released pending future court appearances.
“My client is very happy to be out and very grateful to the judge who felt it was appropriate to release him,” his defense attorney, John Tumelty of Marmora, said Tuesday. “We are extremely happy that he is home and able to work and continue his normal activities while we work to resolve the case.”
Bezaire is now able to be with his three sons while awaiting the next step in the process, a pre-indictment conference set for Aug. 20, Tumelty said.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Additional charges have been filed against Cape May City Councilman C…
Bezaire was arrested June 16 on charges of stalking, invasion of privacy and cyber-harassment. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation in May into allegations of cyber-harassment by Bezaire against a former girlfriend.
Additional charges were filed Thursday, with Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Hance describing them at a hearing Friday as “cyber-harassment, contempt and impersonation regarding a second victim.”
A condition of his release is that he is to have no contact with the alleged victims, according to Tumelty.
The Cape May businessman was elected to City Council last year.
With restrictions related to COVID-19 remaining in place, detention hearings and other court business are being held remotely and livestreamed. But Bezaire’s hearing was unavailable Monday morning. Tumelty said a technical glitch prevented the hearing from being streamed to the public, although the attorneys and the judge were able to participate.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.