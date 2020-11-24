Judge: No recount for West Wildwood

WEST WILDWOOD — There will be no recount.
Assignment Judge Julio Mendez has denied a recount request from the incumbent members of the borough’s governing body.
“The court holds that the petition for a recount and recheck for the 2020 West Wildwood municipal elections is denied. This is a final order,” Mendez ruled Tuesday, according to an order related by borough Deputy Municipal Clerk Carl O’Hala.
That means the slate of challengers in the election — John Banning, Matthew Ksiazek and Joseph Segrest — will be sworn in as the new Borough Commission on Jan. 1.
“There’s not much to say. The vote has been certified, the challenge was denied. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get ready for the transition,” Segrest said Tuesday.
Mayor Chris Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fox previously said the incumbents sought a recount because “this was an unprecedented election, where we no longer went to the voting booth.”
Most voting in New Jersey took place via mailed ballots, under emergency orders related to COVID-19. Fox suggested human error could have skewed the results, although the challengers responded that there was no evidence presented of error or fraud.
Fox and Commissioners Scott Golden and Amy Korobellis had sought the recount after falling short in this year’s election, in which all three seats on the governing body were on the ballot. Results posted at Cape May County’s election website showed Segrest and Banning with 195 votes each and Ksiazek with 197, compared with 164 for Korobellis, 161 for Golden and 158 for Fox.
Segrest was not sure whether he would describe the results as close.
“I think typically back here, elections are won by just a few votes, so 30 was a large spread,” he said.
Asked if he saw any parallel between the local election and the national stage, where President Donald Trump has yet to concede even as states certify election results and legal challenges are rejected, Segrest indicated he would not go quite that far.
“This is much simpler than that. This isn’t the United States. It’s West Wildwood,” he said.
Segrest said he does not expect to see major changes in the borough as the new team takes over.
“Except transparency,” he said. He promised the new government would be far more transparent than the existing board.
Even before the vote, the incumbents went to exceptional lengths this year, challenging the registration of more than 80 voters in the small community. Debbie Fox, the wife of the current mayor, and Korobellis alleged the voters were ineligible based on residency. The challenged voters included commission candidate Banning. The challenges made up a significant portion of the registered voters in the tiny bayside community, which is tucked away over a short bridge behind Wildwood. Most of those challenges were rejected.
Fox is a longtime elected official in West Wildwood. He is fighting state ethics charges and fines over several issues, including his handling of rehiring and giving a raise to the woman he lives with, borough Police Chief Jackie Ferentz. Taxpayers are still paying off a $1.7 million judgment Ferentz won in a court case against the borough, with the insurer refusing to pay and saying Fox and the governing body didn’t allow the borough to defend itself properly.
