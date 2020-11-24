Judge: No recount for West Wildwood

WEST WILDWOOD — There will be no recount.

Assignment Judge Julio Mendez has denied a recount request from the incumbent members of the borough’s governing body.

“The court holds that the petition for a recount and recheck for the 2020 West Wildwood municipal elections is denied. This is a final order,” Mendez ruled Tuesday, according to an order related by borough Deputy Municipal Clerk Carl O’Hala.

That means the slate of challengers in the election — John Banning, Matthew Ksiazek and Joseph Segrest — will be sworn in as the new Borough Commission on Jan. 1.

“There’s not much to say. The vote has been certified, the challenge was denied. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get ready for the transition,” Segrest said Tuesday.

Mayor Chris Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fox previously said the incumbents sought a recount because “this was an unprecedented election, where we no longer went to the voting booth.”

Most voting in New Jersey took place via mailed ballots, under emergency orders related to COVID-19. Fox suggested human error could have skewed the results, although the challengers responded that there was no evidence presented of error or fraud.

