Judge lowers former West Wildwood mayor's fines to $11,000 for ethics violations

WEST WILDWOOD — Almost three years after an appeal of $24,900 in fines for state ethics charges, an administrative law judge has lowered former Mayor and Public Safety Director Christopher Fox's fines to $11,000.

Judge Susan L. Olgiati said in her opinion that Fox had violated some ethics rules but did not uphold all violations alleged by the Local Finance Board.

The fines related to actions Fox took while in his official capacity as mayor and living with police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz without paying rent, while she was suing the borough and her suit settled for $1.7 million, and when was reinstated as police chief and given back pay and benefits along with a 50% raise in salary.

Fox's lawyer Michelle Douglass said Wednesday that Fox will not appeal further.

The Local Finance Board — which levied the fine in 2019 — has 90 days from March 14 to decide whether it will accept the decision or modify or reject it, according to spokesperson Lisa Ryan.

"No action has been taken yet by the Local Finance Board," Ryan said Wednesday.

She said the deadline had been 45 days from the decision, but the court granted an additional 45-day extension.

"We don't really have an opinion right now, it's an initial decision by the judge and the Local Finance Board has the final say," said Susan Czwalina of the Concerned Taxpayers of West Wildwood, a group that formed to fight for taxpayers' rights in the wake of Ferentz's settlement.

Czwalina said the group is pleased Fox will be fined, "but people are asking us why he didn't get the $24,900 — people are concerned he didn't get the whole amount (in fines)."

She stressed Fox must pay the fines out of his own money and that taxpayers will not have to cover them.

Fox's actions created a public perception of impropriety, but for the most part, the state did not prove Fox's intent behind his actions, Olgiati said in her decision.

"As such, by holding the director position, with supervisory powers over the chief of police, while living with the chief of police, Fox had a direct financial and personal involvement that might reasonably be expected to impair his objectivity or independence of judgment that violated N.J.S.A. 40A:9-22.5(d)," Olgiati wrote of count 1 of 7 against Fox.

"Indeed, he was voting on measures designed to ensure that his housemate received a judgment nearing $2 million," Olgiati said while discussing count 4, concerning votes Fox participated in concerning paying Ferentz's settlement.

"By the same token, however, the evidence does not show that Fox intended to use his official position to secure an unwarranted advantage for himself or Ferentz ... or a financial gain for himself ... by participating in those measures," the judge wrote.

The tiny 600-person borough has struggled to pay Ferentz's settlement, forcing cutbacks in city workers’ hours and other cost-saving measures.

The borough’s insurance company refused to pay the award, saying the municipality — then under Fox’s leadership — failed to adequately defend itself in the suit.

Fox, who has refused to talk to The Press of Atlantic City, was found to have violated state ethics laws by the Local Finance Board in a 21-page letter dated April 11, 2019.

Some of the violations were related to actions he took as mayor that benefited Ferentz.

Others were related to his failure to disclose on state-required financial statements all income he receives, and to his entering into shared-services agreements with neighboring Wildwood while he was also business administrator there.

Fox was fired from his administrator job after the ethics charges were made public. He was in that job from June 2013 to April 2019.

The board said Fox violated state ethics laws when he voted in favor of designating himself director of public safety, with oversight of the Police Department, 10 days before the borough reinstated Ferentz as a police officer and about a month before she was named chief.

Fox also allegedly violated the law when he took actions to give Ferentz back pay and pension credit for a time when she did not serve in the Police Department; and voted in favor of a 50% increase in Ferentz’s salary from $67,000 to $101,000 from 2015 to 2017.

Fox, a retired Wildwood police officer, receives a police pension.

Douglass is the same lawyer who represented Ferentz when she sued the borough over her treatment by a previous mayor.

The borough bonded in October to pay off the police chief and her lawyer in full, Czwalina said.

"It was a trying time, but we are getting past that now and seem to be on the road to recovery," she said of the Fox years.

The delay in the case, which was originally handled by a different judge, was in part due to that judge's moving to another court system, Olgiati said.

Parties submitted their closing arguments in September, and two extensions were granted to Olgiati to submit her decision by March 14.

