Judge issues long list of orders to Atlantic City Housing Authority over Stanley Holmes Village

ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Wednesday ordered the Atlantic City Housing Authority to provide information on inspections, assessments and work performed on gas lines as well as heating and hot water systems for Stanley Holmes Village, after residents were without heat and hot water again last weekend.

"The Atlantic City Housing Authority shall commence conducting routine daily inspections to ensure that the heating system is operational at the end of the business day," Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John C. Porto also ordered.

The information must be provided to South Jersey Legal Services within 30 days.

The agency is representing a group of renters suing over conditions at Stanley Holmes, a 420-unit low-income housing complex due to be demolished and replaced in the coming years.

The order came a day after a telephone conference in the case, said Olga Pomar, housing preservation and community development coordinator for South Jersey Legal Services.

Porto also said the authority must explain to plaintiffs' attorneys "the reason for the termination of gas service to the block of houses on the 300 block of North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, the basis for the issuance of the Notice to the occupants that the gas lines were so corroded that repairs could not be made while the units were occupied, and that the occupant households would need to be relocated, and the basis for its determination that gas service could be restored."

City distributing blankets at Stanley Holmes Village where heat failed again ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Office of Emergency Management planned to provide about 60 blanke…

Some residents have said they smell gas in their units and are afraid to turn on their stoves because of the odor.

The judge also prevented the Housing Authority "from instituting eviction actions or evicting any of the plaintiff residents based on their withholding of rent due to lack of heat, hot water, gas service, or other habitability conditions until further order of this court."

He also granted plaintiffs a reservation of rights to pursue claims for personal injury.

The Housing Authority reports to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. A spokesperson said HUD inspects every public housing complex every one to three years based on its condition during the previous inspection.

But the spokesperson would not provide information on when Stanley Holmes Village was last inspected, or what the inspection found, saying it would only be provided if a Freedom of Information Act request was filed.

The Press of Atlantic City filed a FOIA request Monday, but no information has yet been provided.

Stanley Holmes Village report: 'Not one would pass' rental occupancy permit ATLANTIC CITY — The city released its report on its inspection of the Atlantic City Housing …

The judge had previously ordered the Housing Authority to provide alternative housing to some of its clients who were without services, and Wednesday's order said at least three families were again due alternative housing if heat and hot water were not on again for them by close of business Wednesday.

Residents of the troubled public housing complex have complained for years of problems with heat, hot water, mold, broken appliances and other issues.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared an emergency at Stanley Holmes Village in October, citing the failure of the Housing Authority to provide basic services such as trash pickup. The city has been providing that service ever since.

HUD recently put the authority under “zero threshold status” because of concerns about how it was being run. That means HUD must approve every expenditure.

Residents remained without heat and hot water for much of November until the Housing Authority fixed two of the boilers. When the city did an inspection two weeks ago, it found the heat was working well but also found a multitude of other problems.

“It can be said that if we did an occupancy inspection to authorize rental units, not one would pass,” said Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch earlier this month.

City inspectors visited 320 units over three days. They could not get access to 95, Finch said.

During inspections, inspectors found 220 units had infestations of mice, roaches and bed bugs; 106 had mold; 67 still had heating issues; 60 had a stove or oven malfunction; 57 had nonworking smoke detectors; 51 had nonworking carbon monoxide detectors; 45 had hot water temperatures below what they should be, and 20 had refrigerator problems.

The authority board voted early this month to refund November’s rent to residents, to make up for the difficulties they have been experiencing.