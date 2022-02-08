Judge hears casino PILOT injunction request, will rule in weeks

ATLANTIC CITY — Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk said Tuesday morning he will issue a written decision within weeks on whether he stop the new casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law from taking effect until the county's legal challenge is finished.
Marczyk made the statement after hearing oral arguments on Atlantic County's request from both the county and state.
The county is challenging an amended PILOT law, which passed quickly in December and removed sports and internet gaming from calculations of gross gaming revenue.
The changes violate a 2018 consent order settlement of the county's lawsuit against the original 2016 PILOT law, according to the county. They will also provide it with $15 million to $26 million less through 2026 in PILOT payments than following the consent order would provide.
John Llloyd, the lawyer for the state, argued the state legislature had the right to define "gross gaming revenue" in any way it saw fit, at any time, in spite of the 2018 consent agreement between the county and state.
Lloyd also argued that nowhere in the original PILOT law or consent order is the definition given for "gross gaming revenue," other than to say it is determined by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.
County attorney Ron Riccio made the county's presentation, arguing that the consent order was based on the understanding that all gaming revenues — including brick and mortar, internet and later sports gaming — would be included in PILOT calculations and had been so included for the first several years of the PILOT.
He also pointed out, as did Marczyk, that the DGE had included all sources of revenue in its calculations of "gross gaming revenue."
Riccio also handled the county's legal challenge of the 2016 PILOT law that resulted in the settlement.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
