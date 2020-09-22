CAPE MAY — Cape May’s municipal ballots cannot be mailed out, at least until after a hearing planned for Wednesday afternoon.
Three of the five candidates running for two seats this year have challenged the ballots, arguing that the names are not listed in the order determined by a random drawing on Sept. 3.
According to James Moffatt, the campaign manager for City Council candidate Chris Bezaire, when he received a sample ballot on Friday, the names for the three candidates for a seat on council were not in the order drawn.
Instead, the first column is blank, with candidate Patricia Gray Hendricks listed as the first name in Column 2, under incumbent mayoral candidate Clarence “Chuck” Lear. The three other candidates on the ballot went to court to challenge the placement.
“Ballot positions absolutely matter,” said attorney Daniel Kurkowski, hired to represent the three candidates. “There are plenty of experts that say ballot positions are consequential.”
There was a preliminary hearing on the matter in front of Atlantic County Superior Court Judge James Savio on Tuesday afternoon. According to Kurkowski and others, the judge has ordered Cape May County not to mail out the ballots until a more detailed hearing can take place. That hearing is expected to be on Wednesday.
The Tuesday hearing was held through a remote video conference.
The matter had united three candidates who are not running together, including City Council candidates Bezaire and Mark DiSanto, who are both running to unseat Hendricks for a four-year term on council.
“We agree on this,” Bezaire said.
The ballot puts mayoral candidate Zack Mullock alone in the first column, but he, too, joined the legal action to change the ballot. He described it as a matter of fairness.
“If you look at the ballot, I’m probably sitting very pretty,” he said.
Lear was satisfied with the layout. In an interview Tuesday morning, he said that he and Hendricks were set to be on the same line all along.
“I drew number two and that’s where I’m placed on the ballot, and Trish (Hendricks) drew number two and she was number two on the ballot,” he said. But he said he understood why some other candidates might take issue with the layout. DiSanto drew the first position, but is shown in Column 3 on the ballot.
Lear said Cape May City Clerk Erin Burke had nothing to do with the ballot layout, which was determined by the county Clerk’s Office.
Burke declined to comment for this story, referring questions to city attorney Frank Corrado.
Corrado said the layout of the ballot is up to the county Clerk’s Office. The city reviewed the layout, he said, but city officials have no authority to accept or reject the ballot.
He downplayed the importance of the judge’s order not to mail the ballots, saying the decision expected on Wednesday will be more important.
“What happened today was nothing,” Corrado said on Tuesday. “She wasn’t going to mail the ballots yet anyway. Tomorrow is going to tell the tale.”
Moffatt, Bezaire’s campaign manager, said this week that Burke had told him she spoke with Hendricks and Lear about the change, and that Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti told him that it would be too expensive to reprint the ballots at this point.
There are about 2,100 ballots printed and set to go out to Cape May City registered voters.
“They definitely do not want to reprint the ballots, they want the ballots to go out as is,” Moffatt said.
On Tuesday, Fulginiti declined to comment on the matter while it’s in front of a judge.
Kurkowski expects the judge to decide the issue as quickly as possible. If a change is ordered, the county will need enough time to print new ballots.
“It should be decided before any deadlines for the ballots to be mailed out,” he said. “This is not going to prejudice any other candidate on the ballot.”
Under an emergency order from Gov. Phil Murphy related to COVID-19, this year’s election will take place primarily by mail. Registered voters in Cape May and throughout the state are set to receive their ballots by mail in early October, to be returned before Election Day by mail or dropped off at several secure locations.
The ballots will include the race for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and county races, which are all partisan elections. Cape May’s nonpartisan race is set slightly apart, below the partisan races.
But Mullock suggested even the placement of the columns seems set to undermine the nonpartisan nature of Cape May elections. In Column 1, his name falls under Democratic candidates Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker and Amy Kennedy, running against incumbent Jeff Van Drew in Congressional District 2, which puts Lear and Hendricks under the Republican candidates, including President Donald Trump at the top of the ticket.
That also means DiSanto and Bezaire fall underneath the third-party candidates on the ballot. In a copy of the ballot sent by Kurkowski, there is a white space between the two blocks, with the local election falling under a red line with “Nonpartisan Municipal Election” in white.
Lear and Hendricks are running together, with their names listed together on advertisements around town, but Mullock argued that they did not originally submit their names as a slate.
“If Patricia Hendricks wanted to be on a ticket, she should have said so before the drawing,” Mullock said.
Mullock is a city councilman. If he wins his challenge against Lear, he would resign that post, with the seat to be filled by an appointed member until the next election. If he loses, he will remain on the five-member City Council.
Cape May voters will also decide a ballot question on whether the city will build a multimillion-dollar public safety building proposed for the site of the current firehouse on Franklin Street close to City Hall. The plan, which Lear supports and Mullock opposes, would combine the fire company and the police department in a new, much larger building, to also encompass the neighboring firehouse museum. Another proposal, also on the ballot, would support a less expensive new stand-alone firehouse to replace the existing building. Mullock backs this option.
