Judge grants 90-day stay of decision striking down changes to casino PILOT law

The Revel Casino construction project stands above existing Atlantic City casinos, Monday Aug. 9, 2010, in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff photo by Michael Ein)

 Michael Ein

A judge late Friday granted the state a 90-day stay of his August decision striking down changes to the law governing how casinos pay property taxes.

Superior Court Judge Michael Blee said the stay was contingent on either the Appellate Division or the New Jersey Supreme Court considering the case on an accelerated or emergent basis, and extensions will be possible should one of those courts not rule in time.

"The public has a compelling interest in maintaining the status quo until a higher court can determinately rule on the constitutionality of the 2021 Amendment," Blee wrote.

In his Aug. 29 decision, Blee struck down the 2021 amendments to the 2016 payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) law, saying the changes were was passed on dubious grounds and violated the state Constitution by giving casinos significant tax breaks to benefit the industry rather than a public purpose.

The amendments, among other things, removed internet gaming and online sports betting revenues from calculations of gross gaming revenue, saving the casinos millions in PILOT payments.

The state has appealed the case, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy.

The county has asked the state Supreme Court to take it without going to Appellate Court to save time and litigation costs, since whoever loses in Appellate Court would certainly appeal to the high court.

Blee said the state has a good case for a stay, because their request "revolves around a constitutional issue."

"Statutes are afforded a presumption of constitutionality that can only be rebutted 'upon a showing that the statute's repugnancy to the Constitution is clear beyond a reasonable doubt'," Blee wrote.

And he said the balance of the relative hardships of the parties weighs in favor of a stay.

However, Blee strongly disagreed with the state's lawyers on two other points. He wrote that the state does not have a reasonable probability of success on the merits, and did not show that the state and city will suffer immediate, substantial and irreparable harm without a stay.

The state's attorney had argued both of those points were true in asking for the stay.

"The crux of Defendants irreparable harm claim is that this Court's Order nullifying the 2021 Amendment as unconstitutional and reverting to the 2016 Amendment destabilizes the greater Atlantic City area as well as the casino industry, and subsequently infringes on the State's sovereignty interests," Blee wrote.

The defendant's own numbers prove otherwise, he wrote.

"This Court's previous order nullified the 2021 Amendment and reinstated the 2016 Amendment, which included internet gaming revenue in the calculation of the casinos' PILOT payment," Blee wrote. "It is mathematically undisputed that the 2016 amendment provides the City and the County more revenue than the nullified 2021 Amendment, thus avoiding the destabilization of municipal and county governments in the greater Atlantic City area."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

