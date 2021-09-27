Judge denies bail for Egg Harbor City man suspected in 1996 and 2003 sexual assault cases

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man, charged with two sexual assaults of young girls, including a 1996 cold case that authorities used DNA to solve, is also a suspect in multiple other cases, an Atlantic County prosecutor said Monday.

The man, Brian Lee Avis, 59, was ordered held without bail Monday after Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor found he was a danger to society and should be held pending the outcome of the two existing cases.

Avis is facing charges for a 1996 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Brigantine and a 2003 sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl in Galloway.

Avis, who is married with a 10-year-old son, was charged earlier this month in the 1996 Brigantine assault of a girl after authorities identified the DNA left at the scene.

On Monday at his detention hearing in Atlantic County Superior Court, Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said Avis is a suspect in multiple other cases, but did not elaborate.

John Zarych, Avis's attorney, however, argued that the only evidence against his client was scientific.

