Judge denies bail for Egg Harbor City man suspected in 1996 and 2003 sexual assault cases

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor City man, charged with two sexual assaults of young girls, including a 1996 cold case that authorities used DNA to solve, is also a suspect in multiple other cases, an Atlantic County prosecutor said Monday.
The man, Brian Lee Avis, 59, was ordered held without bail Monday after Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor found he was a danger to society and should be held pending the outcome of the two existing cases.
Avis is facing charges for a 1996 sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Brigantine and a 2003 sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl in Galloway.
Avis, who is married with a 10-year-old son, was charged earlier this month in the 1996 Brigantine assault of a girl after authorities identified the DNA left at the scene.
On Monday at his detention hearing in Atlantic County Superior Court, Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said Avis is a suspect in multiple other cases, but did not elaborate.
John Zarych, Avis's attorney, however, argued that the only evidence against his client was scientific.
Authorities allege that in 1996, a man, who they allege is Avis, snuck into the victim’s room through a window and assaulted her. The victim’s mother woke up after hearing the commotion in her daughter's room, and then saw a man running from the house, authorities say. Avis is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.
Fingerprints found at the scene of the Brigantine assault were used to charge Avis with the Galloway attack.
In that case, authorities allege Avis broke into the room of a 5-year-old girl, pulled her pants down and began rubbing her hips and buttocks before he fled. In the Galloway case, Avis is charged with sexual assault of a juvenile, endangering the welfare of a child and burglary.
Both victims are now adults and have not been identified.
In January of this year, the State Police Cold Case Unit and Brigantine police reopened the assault 1996 case. Working with the State Police Office of Forensic Sciences and a private company specializing in investigative genetic genealogy, authorities were able to re-examine a more robust DNA sample for the suspect.
The DNA was then submitted July 26 to a private lab, which conducted a microarray single nucleotide polymorphisms test in an attempt to identify genetic relatives of the suspect based on the DNA sample from the scene.
Through various investigative means, police said, detectives were able to identify Avis as the suspect.
