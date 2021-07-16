 Skip to main content
Joyce Mollineaux appointed to Casino Control Commission panel
Joyce Mollineaux appointed to Casino Control Commission panel

The New Jersey Casino Control Commission on Friday announced the appointment of Joyce Mollineaux to its board of commissioners.

Mollineaux, a former Atlantic City councilwoman and secretary of the NAACP New Jersey Conference, was nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy on June 3 and confirmed by the state Senate on June 30. She will be sworn in Aug. 2.

"Joyce has a long history of dedicated public service to the people of Atlantic City," Murphy said. "I was proud to appoint her to the board of the Casino Control Commission, and I know that she will continue to keep the interests of the local community at the forefront of the many critical decisions that will come before her and the other commissioners."

Mollineaux was the president of the Atlantic City Citizens Advisory Board from 2019 to 2021. She also was a member of the city Zoning Board from 2003 to 2005.

"I welcome Joyce Mollineaux as a colleague and look forward to working with her as we review a number of important licensing matters before us now and in the future," CCC Chairman James Plousis said. "Her extensive civic involvement over many years is important to the commission's work, as is her dedicated service to the community."

