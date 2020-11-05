 Skip to main content
Josie Kelly's in Somers Point closes due to COVID-19 case
top story

Josie Kelly's in Somers Point closes due to COVID-19 case

Josie Kelly's Public House

Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point

 Press archives

SOMERS POINT — Josie Kelly’s Public House restaurant closed Wednesday after a guest who attended a private party there tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health called the restaurant and informed it of the positive test, the Facebook post said.

Josie Kelly closed to fully clean and sanitize all areas of the pub as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and state orders, the post said.

“It has always been our No. 1 priority to keep our guests and our staff safe during these unprecedented times,” the post said. “We will remain closed until we are completely satisfied that it is safe for our staff and our guests to return.”

No employees of Josie Kelly’s have exhibited any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19, the post said.

“We maintain high standards with daily screenings of all employees including recorded temperature checks, mask wearing, washing and sanitizing of hands every 30 minutes, as well as strictly enforcing social distancing,” the post said.

The restaurant said it will continue to monitor the situation and let patrons know when they can come back.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

