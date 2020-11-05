Josie Kelly's in Somers Point closes due to COVID-19 case

SOMERS POINT — Josie Kelly’s Public House restaurant closed Wednesday after a guest who attended a private party there tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health called the restaurant and informed it of the positive test, the Facebook post said.

Josie Kelly closed to fully clean and sanitize all areas of the pub as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and state orders, the post said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It has always been our No. 1 priority to keep our guests and our staff safe during these unprecedented times,” the post said. “We will remain closed until we are completely satisfied that it is safe for our staff and our guests to return.”

No employees of Josie Kelly’s have exhibited any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19, the post said.

“We maintain high standards with daily screenings of all employees including recorded temperature checks, mask wearing, washing and sanitizing of hands every 30 minutes, as well as strictly enforcing social distancing,” the post said.

The restaurant said it will continue to monitor the situation and let patrons know when they can come back.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.