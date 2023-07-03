AVALON — The borough has a new mayor for the first time in three decades with the swearing-in of John McCorristin on Monday morning.

Residents and visitors should not expect a major shift in how Avalon operates. McCorristin was former Mayor Martin Pagliughi’s chosen successor, and he further emphasized that connection by administering the oath of office to McCorristin, who was joined at the municipal hall by his wife, Lisa.

“I’ve been under Marty’s wing for a long time. We’ve been great friends. He’s done a fabulous job with the borough of Avalon,” McCorristin said.

He’s a builder in the community who has served on the Board of Education and was most recently a member of the five-person Borough Council. He joined council a decade ago and formerly served as council president.

McCorristin and Pagliughi worked together to create the Avalon Public Library in the early 2000s, leaving the county library system. The new library opened in 2005. McCorristin described the library as a great success.

Infrastructure and renovations to the recreation facilities will be a priority for McCorristin as he takes the reins in Avalon. He also plans to continue one of Pagliughi’s initiatives, keeping Avalon as one of the few beach towns in New Jersey without parking meters.

In part, McCorristin said free parking helps the borough’s downtown retail area along Dune Drive. On Monday, a sunny morning in the midst of a long holiday weekend, most businesses appeared packed, with a line of people awaiting an outdoor table at a pancake restaurant.

But the retail area is under pressure, said James McDermott, named president of Borough Council at the same meeting Monday. He previously served on the community’s Planning and Zoning Board.

Beach work complete in Avalon, set to start in Stone Harbor AVALON — With hopes high for the summer tourist economy in 2023, the borough is going to hav…

“We’re certainly looking at our downtown area to make sure that we don’t overdevelop the residential side of the community,” McDermott said Monday.

He said in an interview after the meeting that preserving retail uses will be a priority for the new administration. Property values in Avalon have climbed quickly over the years, with average home prices in the millions of dollars and a total assessed value of $9.74 billion.

That’s great for tax rates and for real estate investors, but it can make it tough for business plans to make sense when most of the income comes in a brief three-month window.

“The amount of money those grains of sand under the building are worth means you cannot operate a business,” McCorristin said.

Most of the businesses in the downtown already have residential units upstairs. That has helped drive another area of concern, McCorristin said.

“A lot of people don’t want a restaurant underneath them,” he said. But restaurants are a key part of a resort community.

Across the country, restaurants were hit especially hard by COVID-19 restrictions, but in Avalon, other factors started to squeeze businesses before the pandemic. McCorristin said about eight Avalon restaurants have closed over the past eight years.

The new mayor also mentioned the difficulty of hiring staff for the summer, describing it as a national problem, and one the borough will work to address well before the start of next summer.

Avalon's Pagliughi backs council member for new mayor AVALON — After more than three decades with Martin Pagliughi, Avalon is set to elect a new m…

“That is definitely a major issue in all of our departments,” he said.

He also talked up plans for the Bay Park Marina at 54th Street, the next major project in the works.

McCorristin ran unopposed in the May municipal election, part of the Pagliughi-backed “Team Avalon 2023,” along with council incumbents Barbara Juzaitis and Sam Wierman.

Both McCorristin and McDermott praised Pagliughi’s efforts, saying he helped set Avalon on a good course, and that they planned to follow his example.

“We’re team Avalon,” said McCorristin.