John Lamey stepping down after leading Atlantic County development agency through busy two decades

The longtime head of the Atlantic County Improvement Authority is retiring this week after 22 years of shepherding construction projects around the county.

"I have a growing family — three wonderful daughters who live locally and four grandchildren," said John Lamey, 64, of Galloway Township. "I want to spend some more time with them, and I want to do some fishing."

Tim Edmunds, 60, of Mullica Township, will take the helm Jan. 1.

Edmunds has been with ACIA since 2014 and is moving up from director of projects and engineering.

The ACIA is Atlantic County's financing, development and project management agency with a mission to plan, finance and construct public improvements such as schools, municipal buildings, transportation facilities, infrastructure and more, according to its website.

Most recently, ACIA financed construction of the Stockton Atlantic City campus through the sale of bonds.

"He's a man of great talent and imagination," County Executive Dennis Levinson said of Lamey.

"When I needed money to induce Stockton to come to Atlantic City, we worked out a deal that would bring Stockton in without costing the taxpayers two cents," Levinson said Friday.

The bonds are financed by student payments.

Lamey was also involved in the deal to keep Boscov's department store in the county in 2009, Levinson said.

"They were going bankrupt, and Mr. Boscov came to me," Levinson said. "John and I worked out a deal that would keep Boscov's in the county."

That also didn't cost taxpayers anything, Levinson said.

Boscov's paid off its $3 million loan in full in 2019.

The store opened in 1988 in the shopping center now called Harbor Square. It is the only surviving anchor store there. Most of the rest of the mall has been demolished.

“We are extremely grateful to Atlantic County for coming to our aid during a very difficult time,” Jim Boscov said in 2019. Jim Boscov became company chairman after the 2017 death of his uncle Al Boscov.

Lamey started as director of community development for the ACIA in 2000, and has been executive director since 2004.

The ACIA has been integral to some of the biggest development efforts in the county during that time.

"One of the things it's important to know, is no tax dollars come to us. We are not tax funded," Lamey said.

Instead, the authority is paid for its services.

"We have to treat it like a business, be efficient and earn our keep," Lamey said.

Asked what he's most proud of, the first thing Lamey talks about is developing Building 1 at the National Aeronautical Research Technology Park at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township.

It is now fully occupied, and ACIA is involved in the project for Building 2, he said.

"We also did the new building at the Cape May Tech Village," Lamey said of the Cape May County Airport.

"We lease it on a long-term lease from the county and sublease to tenants," Lamey said. "We are doing building two down there. It will start this year."

Lamey led the formation of the Atlantic County Urban County, a federal Housing and Urban Development district that gets annual funding through the Community Block Grant Program.

"It started in 2001, and they have since gotten $30 million in CDBG and home investment partnership funding that's gone out to municipal projects to benefit low- and moderate- income families," Lamey said.

Lamey stressed the ACIA has gotten great support from Levinson and the county Board of Commissioners, as well as from staff and board members.

"Our commissioners tend to stay on very long," Lamey said. "Our chair, Roy Foster, has been 21 years with the authority and 14 years as chair."

Board members are all volunteers, Lamey said, and several others have stayed on for 8 to 21 years, he said.

"Staff also tends to stay," Lamey said. "We have about 11 full-time employees and some part-time workers."

ACIA manages Brigantine Golf Links and the county's Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township, and in season it hires about 20 seasonal workers for those properties, he said.

"I certainly will be available for any help they need, and down the road. who knows? Possibly I could get more involved," Lamey said.