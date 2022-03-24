John Brooks Recovery Center opens gambling addiction treatment program

As opportunities to gamble expand across the country, so too are programs that treat gambling addictions.

The John Brooks Recovery Center is now offering a program to treat people with a gambling addiction, according to a Monday news release issued on behalf of JBRC.

Patients admitted to the program must be diagnosed with a co-occurring substance-use disorder.

Staff at JBRC, which is based out of three locations in Atlantic City, Mays Landing and Pleasantville, is providing its gambling treatment at multiple locations.

“There is a Gambling Treatment Program at our residential facility in Mays Landing, as well as our outpatient sites in Pleasantville and Atlantic City,” JBRC CEO Michael Santillo said in the news release. “We also plan to treat clients in the Atlantic County Jail.”

The state Department of Human Services is funding the program through a grant awarded by its Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services. There were only 10 organizations in the state selected for the program, with JBRC being the only program selected in Atlantic County.

Clinical Services Supervisor Kenneth Litwak, a gambling counselor certified by the International Gambling Counselor Certification Board, is leading the program.

Santillo praised Litwak as especially qualified for the position.

Litwak is one of approximately 20 internationally certified gambling counselors in New Jersey and is only one of 10 individuals who are Level Two certified,” Santillo said.

The gambling program offers one-on-one counseling, group counseling and psychoeducation counseling.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling has named JBRC as a treatment provider on its 1-800-Gambler network.

Litwak described the various types of treatment people can receive at JBRC.

“Our agency is listed on 800Gambler.org, and when individuals call the 1-800-Gambler® hotline looking for help with a gambling disorder, they can now be referred to JBRC,” Litwak said in the news release. “This is a fee for service grant that will allow up to 26 sessions of treatment in a 12-month period. This grant allows for the treatment of loved ones of people with a gambling problem, not just the problem gambler. This contract provides funds that can be used for residential or outpatient treatment and can even be used for Internet gaming disorder.”

The gambling program complements an array of JBRC residential services including individual, group and family counseling as well as psychoeducational classes, medication assisted treatment, psychiatric services, medical services and educational services.

Approximately 2 million people in the United States have a gambling addiction, according to an AddictionCenter.com report cited in the news release.

The center has a Main Outpatient Recovery Center in Pleasantville, as well as an Outpatient Center in Atlantic City and its Residential Treatment Facility in Mays Landing. The news release urges those you struggle with or know someone who struggles with addictive disorders to call JBRC.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

