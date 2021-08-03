John Brooks Recovery Center looking for naming right sponsors for new facility

MAYS LANDING — The John Brooks Recovery Center is looking to put names to its newest facility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The center announced Friday it has begun searching for naming rights sponsors. Naming rights start at $1,000 for bedrooms at the treatment centers and go up to $1 million for the entire building.

"This is an exciting time in the life of John Brooks Recovery Center as we unveil various opportunities for naming rights to the community," CEO Michael Santillo said in the release. "Together, we can help individuals overcome substance use disorders and provide hope, recovery and healing to all for a better tomorrow."

Giving plans are also available for sponsors, including five-year payment plans. Those interested are encourage to call 609-345-2020 ext. 6138.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.