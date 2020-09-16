MAYS LANDING — The John Brooks Recovery Center dedicated its newest residential substance-abuse treatment facility this week.
The facility at 1455 Pinewood Blvd. in the Hamilton Business Park holds 48 short-term beds, 48 long-term beds and 24 detox beds, the nonprofit treatment center said in a news release.
John Brooks' services include substance-abuse treatment as well as community centers, housing programs and a clinic in addition to the new facility. The facility will allow the center to increase its client base to more than 1,200, according to the release.
The opening of the Mays Landing center was expected to allow John Brooks to vacate its two residential facilities in Atlantic City, on Pacific and Tennessee avenues. John Brooks will continue to operate its outpatient center on Bacharach Boulevard near the Convention Center.
The facility also adds to inpatient treatment offerings in Mays Landing. Recovery Centers of America renovated its facility in 2018 and has 133 treatment beds available. Addiction Recovery Services, a medically assisted treatment center that dispenses methadone, is also in the Hamilton Business Park.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.