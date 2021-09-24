Joe Martucci's summer weekend report card

Summer 2021 was a good student when you look at the weather for each weekend. However, its final 3.0 GPA was the lowest tally since The Press started grading in summer 2018.
The D+ on Memorial Day weekend, the coldest Saturday and Sunday of any weekend between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend in southeastern New Jersey, hurt. So, too, did the fact that no grades of A or A+ were given for the first time this year.
While there were no weekends worthy of top marks, there was plenty of solid weekend weather that allowed people to enjoy the beaches and bays all season long.
