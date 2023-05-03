GLASSBORO — State officials and industry representatives emphasized the potential of a new offshore wind industry to bring thousands of jobs to the state and the need for new energy sources in the face of a changing climate in close to equal measure at an offshore wind technology conference Wednesday at Rowan University.

“It depends on who you’re speaking with. Sometimes you lead with the climate, sometimes you lead with jobs,” said Doug Copeland, development manager with Atlantic Shores, while participating in a panel discussion at the morning conference.

The Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy at the school sponsored the event. In his remarks at the start of the event, Sweeney, the former state Senate president, called out several Republican politicians, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, a former wind power supporter and former Democrat who has become a vocal critic of offshore wind plans.

Many shore town representatives, including some Democrats and more Republicans, have called for a moratorium on offshore wind work after multiple dead whales washed ashore over the winter.

Federal officials have said there is no evidence connecting the marine mammal deaths and survey work for offshore wind, but many in the beach communities remain skeptical.

Speakers said the opposition is about politics, not about protecting marine life. Sweeney said politics impacts public policy. He and other speakers said warming oceans and a changing climate are the biggest threat to life in the oceans.

“Global warming is real,” he said. “We all care about whales and dolphins. But there’s a reason, and it’s not offshore wind, that’s changing what’s happening here.”

While the Rowan event was happening, state legislative Republicans held a public hearing detailing their opposition to offshore wind energy.

“We held a very informative hearing this morning on whales and wind farms,” said State Senator Anthony Bucco, R- Morris, after the Republican lead hearing. “It’s clear from the testimony we received that the wind farm projects were rushed, there’s data demonstrating real harm to marine life, and shore towns and fisheries will face serious economic impacts that have been completely ignored. We believe it makes a lot of sense to put a pause on these projects to investigate the legitimate concerns that were raised today in greater depth.”

Gov. Phil Murphy has put offshore wind power at the forefront of his energy policy, moving toward getting a significant portion of the state’s electricity from offshore turbines.

At the Wednesday conference, speakers argued warming ocean water and other climate change impacts were leading to the behavioral changes that put more whales and marine mammals in shipping lanes, leading to the high-profile whale deaths.

“I don’t think there is a debate. I think there is a swirl of misinformation,” said Shawn LaTourette, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. He said there is a responsibility to combat misinformation.

LaTourette said New Jersey already experiences climate change impacts, with hotter summers, stronger storms, more coastal flooding and other problems.

Sweeney and other speakers said New Jersey was also in position to uniquely benefit from offshore wind.

A local industry supplying materials to offshore wind projects in the state, and in Delaware, New York and beyond, could mean thousands of good jobs, Sweeney said.

Citing his background as an iron worker, Sweeney said the monopods and turbine blades are enormous, and it will make sense for industry to produce them close to where they will be installed rather than shipping from Europe or other overseas sources.

Speakers cited a wind port in Salem County, a massive project dedicated to offshore wind projects.

Rowan President Ali Houshmand said the school and others would train a new workforce for a new industry, with speakers touting a transformational economic potential from offshore wind, even as shore community officials publicly worry about the potential harm to a multibillion-dollar beach tourism industry.

At the conference, the picture painted was not entirely rosy.

Guiseppe Palmese, dean of the College of Engineering at Rowan, said the industry has to think ahead and prepare for multiple issues, including long-term planning to make turbine materials that make structural and economic sense.

“Larger turbines are on their way,” Palmese said. The end of the useful life of the offshore wind structures must be part of the consideration from the start of the projects, he said. Blades could be 100 meters long and weigh 50 tons.

The amount of wind power under consideration would require about 140 miles of turbine blade material.

“So I could take one lane of the New Jersey Turnpike, and run all the way to the top, north to south, and fill it all up with windmill blades, and have enough left over to go to the Atlantic City Expressway all the way to the shore, Palmese said. That would represent 250 million pounds of material.

He said innovation is needed to make the materials recyclable.

The industry, and the university, will need to study the environmental impact of offshore wind, and its economic impact, he said, and how a new energy source can enter the power grid in a sustainable manner. There may also be national security concerns that must be considered.

Palmese said the university will be part of preparing a workforce for the new industry, from technical credentials to master’s degrees.

Representatives of Ocean Wind and Atlantic Shores, the two projects furthest along in the regulatory process, participated in the conference. Madeline Urbish, the head of government affairs for Ørsted, the energy company that owns Ocean Wind, said work on shore on that project could begin by the end of the year.

The need for the projects grows out of climate change, LaTourette said, adding the projects will help the environment, public health and the economy.

“We have such a dire climate experience here,” LaTourette said.