Jitney nixes weekday shuttles in the Wildwoods

WILDWOOD — Jitney is canceling its Sunday through Thursday island wide services because of lower ridership rates during the weekdays.

Jitneys will only be running on Fridays and Saturdays, between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest said on their respective Facebook pages on Thursday.

A Jitney Association representative could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

The Association runs a route between Rochester Avenue, in Wildwood Crest, and First Avenue, North Wildwood, according to the service map found on its website.

It also runs a route in Cape May, Avalon, Stone Harbor and Ocean City, according to the website.

First opened in 1915, Jitneys have been rolling icons on Jersey Shore streets. The Association is also open to private trips for parties, weddings and wine tours, the website says.

Thursday's announcement is the latest route the Association has scratched in the past two years. The Association suspended its service to Atlantic City International Airport at the end of 2020.