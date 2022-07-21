Jitney cancels weekday shuttles in the Wildwoods

WILDWOOD — Jitney is canceling its Sunday-through-Thursday island-wide services because of lower ridership rates during the weekdays.

Jitneys will only run on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest said on their respective Facebook pages Thursday.

A Jitney Association representative could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The association runs a route between Rochester Avenue in Wildwood Crest and First Avenue in North Wildwood, according to the service map on its website.

It also runs routes in Cape May, Avalon, Stone Harbor and Ocean City, according to the website.

First launched in 1915, jitneys have been rolling icons on Jersey Shore streets, most famously in Atlantic City. The association also is open to private trips for parties, weddings and wine tours, the website states.

Thursday's announcement is the latest route the association has scratched in the past two years. The association suspended its service to Atlantic City International Airport at the end of 2020.