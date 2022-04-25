Jingoli Power, Burns & McDonnell get first major NJ offshore wind contracts

ATLANTIC CITY — Ørsted and PSEG's offshore wind project Ocean Wind 1 has awarded contracts to JINGOLI Power, LLC and Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., according to a Monday press release.

The contracts involve installing two high-voltage substations and about nine miles of underground cable to transport the electricity to distribution lines.

JINGOLI Power of Lawrenceville, Mercer County, will install an underground cable from landfall at Ocean City to the former B.L. England power plant in Upper Township, where there is an onshore electric substation.

It will also engineer and install a system that will house the cables, the companies said.

Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., will install an electric substation in Upper Township that interconnects to an Atlantic City Electric substation.

The company will also install a substation at the former Oyster Creek nuclear plant, with a connection to a nearby First Energy substation, and install an underground export cable from the landfall to the onshore electric substation.

Ocean Wind 1 is a 1,100-megawatt windfarm to be built about 15 miles southeast of Atlantic City. It will provide clean energy to 500,000 homes in New Jersey, according to the companies, while delivering thousands of jobs and creating supply chains for the industry, such as the EEW monopile manufacturing facility at the Port of Paulsboro.

Project engineering began early this year, with construction estimated to start in September 2023.

The contracts will create about 275 family-sustaining jobs, including more than 200 high-paying union construction jobs, according to Ørsted and PSEG.

“We are focused on doing all we can to meet the state’s timeline for delivering the Ocean Wind 1 project, hiring locally, creating job opportunities, and encouraging supply chain growth to help the offshore wind industry mature in New Jersey,” said Grant van Wyngaarden, Head of Procurement, Ørsted North America.

“Ocean Wind 1 proves that we don’t have to choose between creating good jobs and fighting climate change. We can do both,” said Joseph R. Jingoli Jr., CEO of JINGOLI and cofounder of JINGOLI Power.

Jingoli is also a partner in Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Both Burns & McDonnell and JINGOLI Power have pledged to hire numerous New Jersey-based businesses that use union workforces and which will subcontract work to diverse businesses.

“Ocean Wind 1 will be built under industry-leading project labor agreements and specific partnerships with local union organizations to ensure local union labor participation in all phases of construction,” said Dan Cosner, president of South Jersey Building Trades Council and Business Manager, IBEW Local 351.

Gov. Phil Murphy is a strong supporter of offshore wind as a clean energy source and a way to meet his goal of 100% clean energy by 2050.

In June, the BPU awarded 2,600 more megawatts of capacity to two companies. They were Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, which will build a 1,510 megawatt farm off the coast between Long Beach Island and Atlantic City; and Ørsted, which will build another 1,148 megawatts in its leasing area in federal waters southeast of Atlantic City. Those two farms will provide electricity to about 1.1 million homes, according to BPU President Joseph Fiordaliso.

In 2019, Ørsted’s Ocean Wind was awarded the right to build the first 1,100 megawatts of offshore wind generation in the same leasing area, which will supply another 500,000 homes, he said.

There will be solicitations for more farms on a regular basis until 7,500 megawatts are awarded, Fiordaliso said. The goal is to have 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind entering the grid by 2035.

Ratepayers will pay to build the projects, and the money generated by the sale of the energy will be returned to ratepayers under the plan.

Newark-based Public Service Enterprise Group bought 25% of the Ocean Wind project from Ørsted, which owns and operates 26 offshore wind farms around the world, including the first in the United States, the Block Island Wind Farm off Rhode Island.

