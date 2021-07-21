Jimmy Whitehead to run for Atlantic City mayor again

ATLANTIC CITY — James "Jimmy" Whitehead, director of the RX5 Cyber Center on Atlantic Avenue, said Wednesday he will run for mayor in the November general election.

A Democrat, Whitehead did not participate in the June primary election, which was won on the Democratic side overwhelmingly by incumbent Mayor Marty Small Sr.

He submitted a petition to run in an independent column with more than 200 names, Whitehead said.

He will be running against Small and Republican Tom Forkin, both of whom won their respective primaries in June.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whitehead ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020, when he called for creation of a $5 billion “Phoenix” plan centered on transforming Atlantic City into a national cyber hub, with an emphasis on training and security.

His plan also included projects such as a cruise ship terminal in the South Inlet, a Legoland resort at Bader Field, a multi-school university district in the Chelsea neighborhood and a Baltimore Harbor-style mixed-use waterfront development along Fairmount Avenue.

In October, then-U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson came to town to designate the RX5 Cyber Center on Atlantic Avenue as the newest EnVision Center in New Jersey.