Jimmy Whitehead to run for Atlantic City mayor again

ATLANTIC CITY — James "Jimmy" Whitehead, director of the RX5 Cyber Center on Atlantic Avenue, said Wednesday he will run for mayor in the November general election.
A Democrat, Whitehead did not participate in the June primary election, which was won on the Democratic side overwhelmingly by incumbent Mayor Marty Small Sr.
He submitted a petition to run in an independent column with more than 200 names, Whitehead said.
He will be running against Small and Republican Tom Forkin, both of whom won their respective primaries in June.
Whitehead ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020, when he called for creation of a $5 billion “Phoenix” plan centered on transforming Atlantic City into a national cyber hub, with an emphasis on training and security.
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayoral candidate Jimmy Whitehead unveiled an ambitious post-coronavirus eco…
His plan also included projects such as a cruise ship terminal in the South Inlet, a Legoland resort at Bader Field, a multi-school university district in the Chelsea neighborhood and a Baltimore Harbor-style mixed-use waterfront development along Fairmount Avenue.
In October, then-U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson came to town to designate the RX5 Cyber Center on Atlantic Avenue as the newest EnVision Center in New Jersey.
EnVision Centers, created by Carson, are centralized hubs that provide residents with the resources needed to excel and access support under four pillars: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness, and character and leadership, HUD said.
Whitehead has been working to create a combination call center, data and cybersecurity center called the RX5 EnVision Center in former casino offices atop the parking garage of the vacant Atlantic Club Casino Hotel. He has said the goal will be to provide job training and education for local residents, along with services to help manage COVID-19 data, but it remains in the planning stages.
He started the Jimmy Whitehead Power Hour Community Talk Radio Show, on local radio station WEHA-FM 88.7, in 2019.
