AVALON — Thursday night was a good night to celebrate Jimmy Buffett.

The late singer-songwriter was known for bringing thousands of “Parrot Heads” — the term by which his fans came to be known — together on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for his concerts over the years.

On Thursday, Peter Mayer, lead guitarist for Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, wrapped up Avalon’s “Thursdays at Surfside” free summer concert series in a fitting way, as nearly 400 people packed the inside and surrounded the outside of Surfside Park to hear Mayer’s original music, listen to some stories and catch a cover or two of Buffett’s work.

Buffett, who was born on Christmas Day in 1946, died at 76 on Sept. 1 from skin cancer.

“The news we received the other night stopped us in our tracks. It took our breath away, and I know for many of you,” Mayer told the audience before his two-hour set. “I have received hundreds, if not thousands, of wonderful notes from you all.

“And I can’t begin to tell you what that means for each and every one of us Coral Reefers. I know (guitarist Mac McAnally) and the guys and I have talked, and the gals and I have talked, and we are blown away by that response.”

Mayer played a set composed mostly of his original music, blending in some Beatles along the way. He played music ranging from his 1999 song “Holy Now” to last year’s “Goodnight Virginia,” which gets frequent play on Sirius XM’s Radio Margaritaville. Buffett wrote plenty of well-known songs over the course of 50-plus years, including “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Come Monday.” He formed the Coral Reefer Band in 1975, and it has toured consistently since.

Mayer joined the band in 1989. He recalled the first year he worked with Buffett, who was 42 at the time.

“He said, ‘Well, I think I’ve got a couple more years left,’ and here we are at 76 in 2023,” said Mayer, who, along with the Coral Reefer Band, last performed with Buffett on May 6. “The last words he spoke were, ‘We’re not done yet.’ I think the beautiful thing about that, my friends, tonight is that you carry that music in your soul.”

“Not just the music either ... the man that lived — whimsical, curious, learning, funny, partying, wild life, right? Those things were Jimmy. And somehow this Lutheran boy from way back when got to carry on for 34 years with him. And I’m thankful for all of that.”

Fan reaction

Jenna Monaghan was a huge Buffett fan long before she met her husband, Randy, who became a fan. The couple even honeymooned in 2009 in Key West, Florida, site of the original Margaritaville restaurant and one of Buffett’s all-time favorite places.

Monaghan remembered how on their first night there, they went to Margaritaville, and when they went to order beer, they were informed the bar was still out. That was because the night before, Buffett played a surprise show at the restaurant and the place sold out of booze.

“We’re walking down Duval Street, and there’s newspapers everywhere in the machines,” she recalled, “and all it said was, ‘I heard I was in town’ and had Jimmy’s face on it. It was a constant reminder the whole week we missed him by 30 hours.”

Monaghan found out about Mayer’s performance about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. So she and her husband, of the Erma section of Lower Township, along with their children Leah, 11, and Anthony, 8, set up front and center of the stage two hours before the show.

Monaghan’s first Buffett show was in 1996, and her last was in 2021. Her favorite songs include “Love and Luck,” which the license plate on her car reflects, and “Here We Are.” That 2021 show was the first and last time Leah got to see Buffett perform and experience Parrot Heads.

“It was so much fun to see him perform. I liked how they threw all of the beach balls in the crowd,” said Leah, whose favorite Buffett songs are “Fins,” “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

Randy is a big fan of “Come Monday” and “Nautical Wheelers,” and Anthony’s favorite song is “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

John and Sharon Zetterstrom, of the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, were just a few rows behind the Monaghan family. The couple are fans of a lot of Buffett’s music but had never seen him perform. They felt seeing one of the Coral Reefers perform was a fitting way to celebrate the late musician.

“Friends of ours went (to see Buffett perform) last summer in New York and had asked us to go, and we didn’t,” Sharon said.

“We should have,” John said.

Pam and Dan Miller, of Medford, Burlington County, were in Avalon helping family when they heard Mayer was performing that night. So they decided to go to the show, bringing their Spanish mastiff, Molly, along.

“He loves this type of music,” Pam said, motioning toward Dan. “It’s chill, it’s perfect. You can hang out and relax, and Miss Molly here, she’s so chill.”

Pam called Buffett’s passing sad.

“Nobody really knew he was sick. He didn’t share it. He was a very private person,” she said.

Mayer expressed his gratitude toward those who showed up throughout the show. He paid tribute to his longtime friend with a soothing rendition of Buffett’s “Tin Cup Chalice” that Mayer’s son, Brendan, sang.

But one dedication that stood out was the way he honored the Parrot Heads with Buffett’s “Barefoot Children.” Those fans would travel hundreds and thousands of miles to see Buffett, who famously took his flip-flops off before getting on stage each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“Of all the gifts of these last 34 years, you are the crowning gift,” he said.

