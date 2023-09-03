The death of "Margaritaville" singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett was felt on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Buffett, who died Friday at 76, performed multiple times in the city, including beach concerts, and brought his popular themed business empire to the Boardwalk.

"Margaritaville," a 1977 hit song, was so popular that it led Buffett, starting in 1985 in Key West, Florida, to open a string of themed stores and restaurants. One of those locations was on the Atlantic City Boardwalk at Resorts Casino Hotel. Just across from that restaurant, on the sandy side of the boards, is Buffett's Landshark Bar & Grill.

"Our partnership with the Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville brand is an integral part of our property and we will forever feel his vigor of living life to the fullest," Resorts said in a news release Saturday. "His infectious spirit, iconic music and adoration of beach life will never be forgotten and will continue to be celebrated at our property. In the words of Jimmy Buffett, 'If there is a heaven for me, I’m sure it has a beach attached.'”

Buffett celebrated the 2013 opening of Atlantic City's $35 million entertainment complex — his Margaritaville restaurant and the Landshark — with a free beach concert that June 15. Thousands of people wearing shades and Hawaiian shirts, margaritas in hand, listened to Buffett perform his island-vibe songs.

“One of the most exciting days of my career was when Jimmy Buffett performed to over 75,000 crazy fans here on the beach in front of Resorts. The atmosphere was electric — I still remember that feeling. I am very saddened to hear of his passing,” said Mark Giannantonio, the CEO and president of Resorts.

Other well-known Buffett songs include "It's 5 O'clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Come Monday" and "Cheeseburgers in Paradise."

Buffett's reportedly died of skin cancer. He had rescheduled a concert in Charleston, South Carolina, in May due to health concerns, according to a May 18 post on his Facebook page.

"Growing old was not for sissies," he said in the post.

“Not only was Jimmy a friend, but one of my favorite business partners. Our Atlantic City collaboration, bringing Margaritaville to Resorts, was one of my all-time favorite business ventures. Jimmy’s kind is rare and not only did he have true talent and passion as an artist, but also as an entrepreneur," said Morris Bailey, owner of Resorts Casino Hotel. "He truly cared about his fans. No matter what, he always found joy in life. I will miss him.“

