Country music star Jimmie Allen will join the lineup of this summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.
Allen and his band, the Cadillac Three, will be part of the four-day beach festival June 15-18. They join headliners Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi, as well as Parker McCollum, Michael Ray, Laney Wilson, Riley Green and more than 40 other country artists.
Allen, who is originally from Delaware, has hits that include 2018's "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To." His latest album, "Tulip Drive," came out in June.
Allen is also a noted Philadelphia Eagles fan. He performed during halftime of the Eagles' home game Oct. 16 against the Dallas Cowboys while sporting a black Philadelphia jersey.
PHOTOS Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Zach Berg, Kaitlyn Hoover, and Zoey Berg, all of Hagerstown PA, waiting for the main act to begin at 3pm.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Kristi Shane and Lori Lunger of Hunterton County, waiting for the main stage act to perform at 3pm.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. Mallory Devinney of Delaware County PA gets setup for a USMC pull-up challenge.
Aundrea Munt, of Waretown, plays a round of cornhole toss. More than 20,000 fans were expected to attend the four-day event.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Angie Bradley from Asbury, and Olivia Bosko from Howell.
Chase Rondeau, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, tries a pullup challenge at the U.S. Marine Corp tent at the festival.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Brittany Boyle, David Smith, Addisyn Smith, 8, and Kathy Smith, seasonal residents as well from Voorhees and Philadelphia, pose by the BCMF sign at the entrance to festival.
Dean and Kelly Delisa, of Trenton, snap a photo while the band Bowman performs Saturday at the Barefoot Country Music Festival on the beach in Wildwood. The four-day event concludes Sunday night.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Karl Vollmer and Brandan Kane of Poughkeepise trying to hit the bullseye with an axe.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. Terry August of Forty Fort PA, taking part in a 360 degree camera shot.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. Kayleigh Munt of Waretown playing a round of cornhole toss.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Don and Denise Peterson of Jamesburg PA, waiting in front of the main stage for the headline act.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Kodey and Nicole Biscoe of Maryland, waiting for the first act at 3pm to play on the mainstage.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
The Barefoot Country Music Festival, held in June on the Wildwood beach, is one of the city’s biggest summer events and is planned to return next year.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
Fans capture a performance at the Barefoot Country Music Festival on the beach in Wildwood on Saturday.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
The festival lineup includes established stars but also up-and-coming performers.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
More than 40 performers were scheduled to appear throughout the festival, which had several stages set up.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Festival will return for a third year in June.
