ATLANTIC CITY — R&B singers Jazmine Sullivan and Jhené Aiko were added to New Jersey's North to Shore Festival lineup and will perform June 10 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Ebony Riley and Queen Naija will accompany Sullivan and Aiko. The show starts at 8 p.m., the festival said Tuesday.

Tickets for the singers' show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the festival's website.

North to Shore is a new arts festival that will stretch across Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Newark, showcasing a variety of talent in music, film, comedy and technology. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the festival last month.

The Atlantic City leg of the festival will take place June 4 to 11 and will also feature a concert by pop singers Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw, a show featuring Black female comedians, and beach screenings of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

Sullivan, who is originally from Philadelphia, is a platinum recording artist known for songs including "Need U Bad" and "Pick Up Your Feelings." She's recorded three albums, the first of which was released in 2008.

Aiko is a Grammy-nominated artist known for songs including "The Worst." She, too, has released three albums, her latest being 2020's "Chilombo."