Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties recently announced that Bianca Migliacci has been appointed to the position of director of compliance.
Migliacci is responsible for ensuring that agency departments are in compliance with relevant laws, regulations, licensing and trainings. Migliacci has nearly 13 years of nonprofit and community-based organization expertise. In her role, she will assist JFS in providing quality care to the local community.
“We are pleased to welcome Bianca to the JFS staff," JFS CEO Andrea Steinberg said in a release. "Her career expertise, inclusive of commitment to compliance, makes her a wonderful addition to our hard-working and dedicated team."
For more information on JFS, visit jfsatlantic.org.
