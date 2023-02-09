When Rabbi Aaron Krauss came to Atlantic City in the early 1960s, the city was a segregated municipality in practice. He became the co-chairman of a new organization called the Greater Atlantic City Human Relations Forum along with the late African American civil rights activist Horace J. Bryant.

“He was a very dear friend,” Krauss said of Bryant.

Krauss, of Beth El Synagogue in Margate, witnesses other examples of African Americans and Jewish people working together to improve the lives of Black people nationally and locally.

For instance, civic leader and social worker Henry Moskowitz, a Romanian Jewish emigre, and nurse Lillian Wald, who was from a German-Jewish family, were among the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in February 1909.

In Atlantic City, the Greater Atlantic City Human Relations Forum morphed eventually into Atlantic Human Resource Inc., which signed vouchers for more than $500,000, Krauss said.

Atlantic Human Resource sponsored both Head Start and a foster grandparents programs and paid for construction of senior citizen housing in the city, Krauss said.

Atlantic Human Resources money paid for after school programs to start at both the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Uptown school complexes, Krauss said.

“We had an idea that schools should be open after school as community centers,” said Krauss, who lives here.

Krauss said his faith compelled him to help make America’s Favorite Playground a better place for its African American residents.

“Rising out of my commitment to the Jewish religion was my effort to reach out to other human beings,” said Rabbi Krauss, 93. “Every person has a God-given soul.

From 1962 to 1982, Krauss was the rabbi at the Community Synagogue on Maryland Avenue in the Inlet section of Atlantic City, which no longer exists.

Krauss, who met Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King in person during the mid-1960s at Union Baptist Church in the resort, was at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963, where King delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

“It was a very emotional experience,” Krauss said, adding he was standing between the late N.Y. Sen. Jacob Javits and the first African American Nobel Peace Prize winner Ralph Bunche. “The speech was electrifying. It moved and inspired us to redouble our efforts.”

The following year on July 2, 1964, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act into law after it was passed by Congress.

Atlantic City Councilman and Atlantic City NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz is teaching a course this spring as an adjunct professor at Stockton University titled, “Black and Jews: Future Hope.”

The theme for this year’s Atlantic City NAACP Freedom Dinner on April 29 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be “Unifying Against Hate: Antisemitism and Islamophobia,” Shabazz said.

“On the same weekend that guy threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in North Jersey (Bloomfield, Essex County), an African American church was vandalized in Asbury Park,” Shabazz said.

During the 1960s in Atlantic City, there was a group called the stand patters, who rejected Bryant’s strides towards racial equality, but African Americans were represented eventually in elected positions at City Hall and became able to buy homes in the city outside of the Northside, Krauss said.

Working to make these changes did not come without opposition, Krauss said.

“I was called the Black rabbi. Jewish and non-Jewish people criticized me,” Krauss said.

During the 20 years Krauss was the rabbi at the Community Synagogue, there were a number of African American members of the congregation, including the Robinson sisters, who were members of the choir, he said.

“Being Jewish isn’t determined by skin tone,” Krauss said.

There was a greater emphasis on Interfaith cooperation after the end of the 1960s and after the Second Vatican Council of the Roman Catholic Church, which ended in 1965 and led to an updating of the Church and new approaches between the Church and the world.

For instance, Celestine Damiano, who was the Bishop of Camden from 1960 to 1967, donated a building to the city at Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues, Krauss said.

Krauss had a relationship with the Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole, the former pastor of Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City. His association with the church continued with the installation of the current pastor, Rev. Collins A. Days, Sr.

When Days arrived in 1994 at Second Baptist, he didn’t involve himself immediately with the Interfaith Alliance, but he developed an instant friendship with Rabbi Gordon Geller of Shirat Hayam Congregation in Ventnor and Krauss.

“With every issue... the first call I get is from Rabbi Krauss,” Days said.

For instance, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 impacted Downbeach communities and Atlantic City, but Krauss called and asked how he could help, Days said.

“He was the first one to call,” Days said. “He said, ‘Even though I’m in Margate, my heart is in Atlantic City,’” Days said Krauss told him.

Even though more work needs to be done, there is a huge difference between the status of African Americans during the 1960s compared to today in this country, Krauss said.

Television watchers six decades ago didn’t see nowhere near as many African Americans in advertising or in commercials compared to now, Krauss said. African American City Council members and mayors have successfully run for office, culminating in the election of the first Black President, Barack Obama, in 2008, he said.

“I’m hopeful for the future,” Krauss said.