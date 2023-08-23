Retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson, of Linwood, did not know that during World War II, many European Jews defied their Nazi oppressors by actively resisting.

One of Sandson's friends saw the documentary "Four Winters: A Story of Jewish Partisan Resistance and Bravery in WW2," at the 92nd Street Y, a cultural and community center in New York City, and convinced Sandson, who is Jewish, that he must see it.

After watching the documentary, Sandson picked up the phone and stressed its importance to Leo B. Schoffer, of Margate, which led to Schoffer helping bring the film to the Tilton Square Theatre in Northfield, where it will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, courtesy of Stockton University.

"The movie is extremely well done," Sandson said. "We are excited about it."

While Sandson was unaware of the Jewish Partisans, Schoffer had firsthand knowledge of their existence.

Both of Schoffer's parents, Sara and Sam Schoffer, for whom Stockton's Holocaust Resource Center is named, were part of a Partisan group after they escaped from the Vilna ghetto in what is now Lithuania.

In general in the early years after World War II ended, most Holocaust survivors wanted to start a new life with their new families and did not want to stand out, so they did not talk about the atrocities that befell the Jewish people, Schoffer said.

After the release of the French documentary film about the Holocaust titled "Shoah" in 1985, more American Jewish people started to detail their experiences during the war, but Schoffer's family was always an exception.

"My family, my parents did talk about it to us," said Schoffer, whose parents died in 2001 and 2014.

In the early years of Holocaust education, information about the concentration camps, ghettos and mass murder were plentiful. Most of the people involved in the Holocaust were categorized as being in one of three groups — perpetrators, victims and bystanders, Leo Schoffer said.

As time passed, upstanders, the non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust, received more attention, Schoffer said.

The Jewish resistance, which is the documentary's focus, is another category that was overlooked at first and now receives more of an emphasis, he said.

"I think the story of resistance is a universal story," Schoffer said. "In Ukraine, the people there are facing a foe 10 times their size."

In the past 20 years, two fictional films have been released that dealt with Jewish resistance to the Nazis.

Daniel Craig, the former James Bond, starred in the 2008 historical drama "Defiance," the story of Jews surviving World War II in the Belarus forest.

"Inglourious Basterds" is a 2009 World War II revenge fantasy directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Brad Pitt in which an American group of Jewish soldiers carry out terrorist attacks against German troops in occupied France while a theater owner, who is hiding her Jewish roots, is also part of the resistance.

Julia R. Mintz, writer, director and producer of "Four Winters," said she is always really excited when a feature film comes out on the same subject as one of her documentaries.

"They create an interest to investigate the real story," Mintz said.

"Four Winters" is different from many documentaries in that there are no talking heads or historians speaking on screen. The only people viewers see speaking are the Partisans themselves, she said.

"The film was a race against time. I had to go out into the world and find the Partisans and interview the Partisans," Mintz said. "That was the largest challenge. ... It's collective experiences told through individual stories that were collected in Canada, the U.S. and Europe."

The first step of making "Four Winters" involved deep research while simultaneously finding Partisans who were alive and well and willing to tell the filmmakers their stories, Mintz said.

"This was truly a passion project," said Mintz, who has been on the producing team for films that won Emmy, Peabody and festival awards. "A film like this takes years."