Jewish Family Services receives $5,000 grant from Atlantic City Community Fund

The Atlantic City Community Fund on Tuesday presented Jewish Family Services of Atlantic & Cape May Counties with a $5,000 grant to support its food pantry and counseling services, JFS announced in a news release.
JFS previously received a $2,000 grant from the Community Fund in July.
"As the virus continues to affect our current economic environment, we are grateful for the partnership with the Community Foundation of South Jersey, who recognizes that the need for food and mental health services is paramount." JFS CEO Andrea Steinberg said in the release. "In our community, 1 in 11 people are experiencing food insecurity and we’ve witnessed those statistics by the 80% increase in use of the JFS Food Pantry."
Throughout the pandemic, JFS has been providing food to the South Jersey community with its pantry and door-to-door grocery delivery. The agency also offers in-person and tele-health counseling and therapy services for anxiety, depression, trauma, behavioral issues and more for all ages.
For more information on the JFS Food Pantry or Counseling Services, contact 609-822-1108 x1 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
