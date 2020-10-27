Jewish Family Service to reopen Atlantic City location for in-person appointments next month

ATLANTIC CITY — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties’ resort location is going to reopen next month after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency is planning to reopen the location for in-person appointments starting Nov. 2, according to a news release from JFS. Staff at the office, located at 26 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, will offer case management, counseling and other services.
“To assure the safety of staff members and clients, JFS diligently worked to sanitize the area with deep cleaning and fogging. In addition, hand sanitizing stations and disinfectant are strategically placed throughout the office as well as plexi-glass dividers, and directional decals and signage to assure social distancing is adhered to by everyone,” according to the release. “Also, masks have been provided to staff along with face-to-face guidelines for interaction in the office and field.”
The agency’s Margate office reopened in September, but the food pantry there has been stocked with non-perishable food and basic essentials, according to the release. The pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“At no time since the pandemic began did JFS’ commitment change to help residents of our community,” officials said. “Many of our social workers, counselors and therapists continued to operate in the field as well as through telehealth services.”
For more information on JFS services and programs, call 609-822-1108, extension 1, or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
