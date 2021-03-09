Jewish Family Service receives $5,000 grant from Atlantic City Community Fund

The Atlantic City Community Fund on Tuesday presented Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties with a $5,000 grant to support its food pantry and counseling services, JFS said in a news release.

Margate-based JFS previously received a $2,000 grant from the Community Fund in July. The mission of the fund is to foster private giving, strengthen service providers and improve the conditions of Atlantic City.

"As the virus continues to affect our current economic environment, we are grateful for the partnership with the Community Foundation of South Jersey, who recognizes that the need for food and mental health services is paramount." JFS CEO Andrea Steinberg said in the release. "In our community, 1 in 11 people are experiencing food insecurity, and we’ve witnessed those statistics by the 80% increase in use of the JFS Food Pantry."

JFS has been providing food to South Jersey residents in need during the pandemic with its pantry and door-to-door grocery delivery. The agency also offers in-person and telehealth counseling and therapy services for anxiety, depression, trauma, behavioral issues and more for all ages.

For more information on the JFS food pantry or counseling services, call 609-822-1108, ext. 1, or visit jfsatlantic.org.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

