Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties recently promoted Lillian Whitcraft, licensed clinical social worker, to senior director, mental health services, and Samantha McManus, licensed social worker, to director, mental health services.
Whitcraft is responsible for directing the agency’s mental health programs. Some of the agency's mental health programs include Integrated Case Management Services (ICMS) and Supportive Housing. Whitcraft has been with JFS for six years and has a master's degree in social work as well as a bachelor's in psychology.
McManus is in charge of the daily management of ICMS, At-Risk Supportive Housing, and the Intake Services department. McManus also has degrees in social work and has held several different positions in her seven years at JFS.
“As mental health service leaders, Lily and Samantha have proven to maintain the qualities and abilities to be successful in each of their new positions," said JFC CEO Andrea Steinberg in a release. "With the current surge of mental health support needed, their expertise will be essential to lead this critical agency department."
For more information, visit jfsatlantic.org.
