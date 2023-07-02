Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties held its annual meeting June 20 in Margate.

Staff, board members, volunteers, donors, and supporters were in attendance and learned about the state of the agency, new installations, and more.

“JFS was honored to be able to once again host its Annual Meeting and assure that staff, board, volunteers, and supporters were recognized for their tireless dedication and service to the agency which assists more than 13,000 people each year,” Andrea Steinberg, the JFS CEO, said in a recent release.

Individuals sworn in included Matthew Simpson as JFS board president, to serve a two-year term; Dr. Lawrence Reich, who will join Melissa Rosenblum, an attorney, as a board vice president; Sarah Rosenthal, who will serve as treasurer; and Adam R. Steinberg in the role of secretary. In addition, Jess Kane Berman and Eric Goldberg were sworn onto the Board of Directors for one-year terms. The agency also said goodbye to outgoing board President Joel Caplan.

Additional individuals recognized include Steinberg for commitment to the community and agency; volunteer Harry Albert, for furthering the mission of JFS; Lois and David Grossman as the 2023 Volunteers of the Year; staff with employment anniversaries; and various community donors. JFS also awarded the Community Impact Award to Kaitlin Kore, the Heart & Soul Award to Syed Mehmood, Outstanding Service Award to Sherilyn Haddock, and the Leadership Award to Samantha McManus.

For more information on JFS, visit jfsatlantic.org.