Jewish Family Service dedicates wall art

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties brought together staff, board members, community partners and supporters Oct. 19 to dedicate a wall art installation in the Margate office boardroom.
Inspired by the agency’s Anti-Racism Committee, the design was created to showcase the staff and the work they do in support of JFS’ core value, “tikkun olam” (healing the world).
More than 70 attendees listened to presentations and ate food from local restaurants. For more information on JFS programs and services, call 609-822-1108, ext. 1.
