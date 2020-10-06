Jewish Family Service collects over 100 bags of food for holiday collection, call for more to help families

MARGATE — More than 100 bags of food have been donated for Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties’ High Holiday collection.
The food was donated by members of the community, as well as members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam and Temple Beth Shalom, according to a news release from the non-profit.
“During this time, the JFS Food Pantry has seen a huge surge in requests. With generous donations from our community, we were able to collect nutritious food and that is remarkable,” said Vanessa Smith, JFS Volunteer Services Supervisor. “No child or family should have to go without a meal and these donations will help supplement the pantry.”
There has been an 80% increase in requests this year for non-perishables and basic essentials from the pantry, according to the release. Donations included peanut butter, jelly, hearty soups, canned tuna, cereal, rice, pasta, vegetables, macaroni and cheese, paper products and more.
“Our pantry is a well-known and vital resource for individuals and families. The generosity of our community members allows us to continue to serve thousands each year,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “As a community partner, we want to ensure that we have the goods our clients need when they visit JFS and that’s why collections like the High Holiday Food Drive are so vital.”
The agency is confident they will receive an increase in requests for Thanksgiving and holiday meals, according to the release. Throughout the fall, the agency will be collecting money as well as bags of food to provide meals for local families.
A $36 donation allows the agency to purchase a turkey and trimmings for a family’s holiday dinner, officials said. Bags can also be donated with non-perishable items including: macaroni and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, string beans, corn and yams.
Turkey Drive donations can be mailed to: JFS, 607 North Jerome Ave., Margate, N.J. 08402, or made online at www.jfsatlantic.org. Non-perishable food donations can be delivered to JFS. Anyone with questions can contact Vanessa Smith at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or Mary DeMarco at mdemarco@jfsatlantic.org.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
