Jewish Family Service collects over 100 bags of food for holiday collection, call for more to help families

MARGATE — More than 100 bags of food have been donated for Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties’ High Holiday collection.

The food was donated by members of the community, as well as members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam and Temple Beth Shalom, according to a news release from the non-profit.

“During this time, the JFS Food Pantry has seen a huge surge in requests. With generous donations from our community, we were able to collect nutritious food and that is remarkable,” said Vanessa Smith, JFS Volunteer Services Supervisor. “No child or family should have to go without a meal and these donations will help supplement the pantry.”

There has been an 80% increase in requests this year for non-perishables and basic essentials from the pantry, according to the release. Donations included peanut butter, jelly, hearty soups, canned tuna, cereal, rice, pasta, vegetables, macaroni and cheese, paper products and more.