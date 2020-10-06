Jewish Family Service collects over 100 bags of food for high holidays

MARGATE — More than 100 bags of food have been donated for Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties’ high holiday collection.

The food was donated by members of the community as well as members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam and Temple Beth Shalom, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

“During this time, the JFS Food Pantry has seen a huge surge in requests. With generous donations from our community, we were able to collect nutritious food, and that is remarkable,” said Vanessa Smith, JFS volunteer services supervisor.

There has been an 80% increase in requests this year for nonperishables and basic essentials from the pantry, according to the release.

The agency is confident it will receive an increase in requests for Thanksgiving and holiday meals, according to the release. Throughout the fall, the agency will be collecting money as well as bags of food to provide meals for local families.

A $36 donation allows the agency to purchase a turkey and trimmings for a family’s holiday dinner, officials said. Bags can also be donated with nonperishable items including macaroni and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, string beans, corn and yams.

Turkey drive donations can be mailed to JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402, or made online at jfsatlantic.org. Nonperishable food donations can be delivered to JFS. Anyone with questions can email Smith at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or Mary DeMarco at mdemarco @jfsatlantic.org.

