Jewish Family Service Card Party raises $20K for Lynn Kramer Village

The eighth annual Jewish Family Service Card Party, held Aug. 25 at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, raised close to $20,000 for The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore in Margate. Nearly 110 people gathered for an afternoon of games including canasta and mahjong, as well as a buffet lunch, while honoring the memory of community philanthropist Bonnie Gurwicz.
