Jewish Family Service asking for community donations

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties is asking for donations for its JFS Friends Campaign.

Through the campaign, the agency provides assistance, programs and services for residents throughout the county. With only $15,580 raised toward a goal of $35,000, the agency is looking for community support.

"As we approach the final days of 2020, many of us have either experienced or know someone who has been affected by this unprecedented and uncertain environment," the organization said in a news release. "Whether that means reduced work hours or job loss, anxiety or depression, or needing food and shelter, at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, we’ve continued to be there to help."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, JFS staff and volunteers have delivered 3,394 meals to isolated seniors, fed 5,267 people through its on-site food pantry, responded to 2,228 calls for assistance and provided 5,767 telehealth sessions, all while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Through monetary donations, there are many ways to help.