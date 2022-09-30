 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jewish Family Service announces promotions

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service announces the promotions of Christine Zoda-Egizi to senior director of Atlantic Homeless Alliance and Justice Involved Services, and Iyana James to associate director of Justice Involved Services for Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.

Zoda-Egizi will plan, direct and coordinate all aspects of Atlantic Homeless Alliance and Justice Involved Services ideologies and services. 

James will focus on the Mental Health Justice Involved Re-entry program, which includes direct supervision, compliance oversight and more.

