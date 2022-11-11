Jewish communities show solidarity after recent synagogue threat

Rabbi Michael Feshbach, of Beth Israel in Northfield, said the recent FBI warnings about threats made against New Jersey synagogues was “a grim reminder” antisemitism remains a persistent prejudice in the modern day.

While law enforcement has found the man who allegedly issued the threat and charged him, Jewish congregations and organizations in South Jersey are now left trying to find a better sense of security in the wake of growing intolerance.

“It’s unsettling to see new evidence that this oldest of hatreds is alive and well,” Feshbach said. “But we’re determined to stand together and carry on and more importantly even than that this is a reminder of the importance building bridges with others around us.”

The warning, which the Newark branch of the FBI issued Nov. 3, prompted an immediate response from regional branches of the Anti-Defamation League. Robin Burstein – the deputy regional director of The Anti-Defamation League's Philadelphia branch, said there was quick coordination with the league's Center on Extremism and its New York-New Jersey region in making sure all were prepared.

The ADL also reached out to its contacts in both local law enforcement and the FBI to appraise the threat. It then reached out to various Jewish Federation organizations in the state, who in turn discussed the possible risk to individual synagogues.

“We wanted to make sure that people were aware and staying safe, but at the same time, not blow the situation up and overwhelm people,” Burstein said. “We wanted to make sure that people stayed calm and let law enforcement do their job.”

Burstein credited the FBI for its diligence in responding to the suspected threat.

The FBI Newark branch posted a statement on Twitter the day after their warning, indicating that agents had located the man who allegedly made the threat, Omar Alkattou, and assessed he was not poised to carry out any sort of attack. Alkattoul, 18 of Sayreville, Middlesex County, was nevertheless charged Thursday by federal prosecutors for transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He had allegedly disseminated via social media a document he wrote which called for attacks on Jews, via social media. The document is alleged to have said "the motive of this attack is hatred towards Jews," whom Alkattou was blaming for "terror against Muslims."

Burstein urged synagogues that still feel unsafe to contact their local law-enforcement agencies or, if they are able and feel the need, explore hiring private security.

Rabbi Jonathan Kremer, of Shirat Hayam is in Ventnor, said the synagogue contacted its private security when they got news of the threat and ensured He said the synagogue has had private security for practically every service and event since the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018. That attack killed 11 people and was staged by a white supremacist.

"It's painfully unfortunate, but we feel necessary for the safety of our community," Kremer said.

Doug Stanger, a member of the ADL Philadelphia regional executive board and national board who attends an Atlantic County synagogue, said his congregation reinforced its security for the weekend and contacted local police to ask for additional protection.

There had been several prominent instances of antisemitism leading up to the suspected threat. Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has threatened Jews on Twitter, while promoting antisemitic stereotypes. A report from CNN indicates that Ye has also praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Kyrie Irving, of the Brooklyn Nets, shared a movie that propagates antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media, drawing commendations from Ye. Both have faced recriminations for their antisemitism, with a multitude of companies ending their business relationships with Ye and the Nets indefinitely suspending Irving.

Burstein said such antisemitic messages can stoke violence. While she clarified that she cannot connect the latest threat in particular to the prominent antisemitism on display, she noted that there have been several instances where groups of people have praised Ye for his comments.

“That kind of activity coming from a celebrity does have the ability to impact other people and to incite them to act and to commit even worse behaviors than just statements,” Burstein said. “And that is always a fear.”

The latest incident comes as antisemitic incidents have become more frequent over the last year. The Anti-Defamation League reported in its annual antisemitism audit that there were 2,717 antisemitic incidents recorded in 2021 – amounting to the highest annual total since it began tracking such incidents in 1979. It was a 34% increase over 2020, when there were 2,026 antisemitic incidents and a 193% increase from the 927 incidents recorded 10 years ago in 2012.

Those incidents seem to be continuing apace in 2022, including in South Jersey. Antisemitic flyers were disseminated across Brigantine in August alarming residents and prompting an investigation from local police. ADL Philadelphia attributed the flyers to the Goyim Defense League, an antisemitic hate group.

Feshbach urged schools and public organizations in the community to educate its members “at every level” and encourage them to be accepting of others.

“We can celebrate our differences, but find great beauty in this patchwork of diversity.” Feshbach said. “The celebration of our own uniqueness is bound up with recognition of the dignity of difference.”

Kremer echoed support for teaching tolerance, which he said is needed to counter bigoted beliefs children might encounter at home or on social mediam and endorsed sponsoring multicultural events. He cited an annual, interfaith Thanksgiving service which is being held this year on Nov. 21 at The Church of the Epiphany of Holy Trinity Parish in Longport. The keynote speaker is Fesbach.

"Nobody benefits from hating another group," Kremer said. "Trying to get that message out I think is really hard, but important."

Stanger noted that the ADL had introduced a "No Place for Hate" program in schools across the country that teaches children tolerance. It also partnered with multiple civil rights groups to press social-media websites such as Facebook to prevent hate groups from using those platforms as recruitment tools. He also added that he was encouraged by the close cooperation between different civil rights and anti-hate groups in the area, noting that ADL officials have worked closely with NAACP officials in the Atlantic City area to respond to different forms of hatred. He had special praise for NAACP Atlantic City President Kaleem Shabazz, whom he described as a stalwart ally in fighting antisemitism in the region.

It was important for many synagogues across the state to go on with their services as planned, despite the threat.

"We're going to synagogue, we're not going to let some fear keep us away from attending our religious institutions," Stanger said.

Kremer said Shirat Hayam made the decision to not cancel any of its events.

"A phone call, or a tweeted or posted, emailed threat, can't be allowed to shut down Jewish life," Kremer said.

Fesbach, the rabbi from Northfield's Beth Israel, related the latest threat to the upcoming holiday of Hannukah, which runs from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26 this year. He said that Hannukah story, which centers on the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire, exemplifies the fortitude of marginalized peoples standing against persecution.

“Its central message is about how you can survive as a minority amidst an overwhelming culture around you,” Fesbach said.