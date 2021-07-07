JEVS hireAbility program helps find work, purpose for locals with disabilities

Five mornings a week, Lovell comes the restaurant, says hello to her managers and coworkers and gets to work. She rolls between 100 and 150 setups of silverware in napkins each day after washing and polishing the knives and forks. She also helps set up the ramekins of butter for the evening before departing with her mom, Diane, each afternoon.

Sometimes she and her mom stay for a late lunch.

“She really loves going to work every day,” Diane Lovell said. “She’s happy to go to work, and she gets her own money to pay for things.”

Rebekah’s first day at Texas Roadhouse was July 6 of last year — just a few weeks after restaurants were able to reopen for outdoor dining following a shutdown amid the emergence of COVID-19. She had come to JEVS through a referral from the New Jersey Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services through the One Stop Career Center in Pleasantville.

Diane Lovell said her daughter attended Atlantic Cape Community College for a year after high school, but it didn’t work out. Rebekah developed some workforce skills through her high school working at a snack stand for students and was ready to start looking for employment.

