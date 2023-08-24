Several cast members of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" were seen at two Wawas in Cape May County on Wednesday while reportedly filming television commercials.
Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino were seen snapping photos with store guests at the company's locations in Wildwood and Lower Township's Villas section Wednesday.
The cast members took a photo with Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, which he posted to his social media.
The exact nature of the commercials was unclear Thursday.
A company media relations representative did not immediately return a request for comment.
