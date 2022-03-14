Jersey Shore's 'The Situation' among celebrities appearing at Atlantic City cornhole tournament

ATLANTIC CITY — The American Cornhole League will have a "situation" on its hands when it comes to Showboat for is 2022 ACL Cornhole Mania event this weekend.

Mike Sorrentino, most known for "The Situation" nickname on MTV's hit reality series "Jersey Shore" and "Jersey Shore: Family Reunion," will be one of several celebrity guests competing in the "SuperHole" celebrity event Saturday night.

Sorrentino will be joined by Buffalo Bills Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins and Dale Moss, a former NFL wide receiver and contestant on ABC's "The Bachelorette."

This year’s event, “SuperHole III”, has transformed “SuperHole” – which the past two years took place the Friday before the Super Bowl - into a year-long competition culminating in the SuperHole III Championships that will be hosted alongside the World Championships later this year.

The celebrity event is one of a handful of events the American Cornhole League is bringing to Showboat Atlantic City this weekend.

The 2022 ACL Cornhole Mania will be televised on ESPN 2 and will have over $65,000 in prizes available for winners. SuperHole III and Cornhole Mania finals will be airing Sunday from 7-10 p.m.

The event is free for anyone interesting in attending, the league's officials previously announced.

