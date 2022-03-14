 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Jersey Shore's 'The Situation' among celebrities appearing at Atlantic City cornhole tournament

  • 0
'Situation' brewing in A.C.'Jersey Shore' star plays host of event at The Pool

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

ATLANTIC CITY — The American Cornhole League will have a "situation" on its hands when it comes to Showboat for is 2022 ACL Cornhole Mania event this weekend.

Mike Sorrentino, most known for "The Situation" nickname on MTV's hit reality series "Jersey Shore" and "Jersey Shore: Family Reunion," will be one of several celebrity guests competing in the "SuperHole" celebrity event Saturday night.

Sorrentino will be joined by Buffalo Bills Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins and Dale Moss, a former NFL wide receiver and contestant on ABC's "The Bachelorette." 

This year’s event, “SuperHole III”, has transformed “SuperHole” – which the past two years took place the Friday before the Super Bowl - into a year-long competition culminating in the SuperHole III Championships that will be hosted alongside the World Championships later this year. 

The celebrity event is one of a handful of events the American Cornhole League is bringing to Showboat Atlantic City this weekend.

People are also reading…

The 2022 ACL Cornhole Mania will be televised on ESPN 2 and will have over $65,000 in prizes available for winners. SuperHole III and Cornhole Mania finals will be airing Sunday from 7-10 p.m.

The event is free for anyone interesting in attending, the league's officials previously announced.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Starbucks drops fee for dairy-free milk

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News