'Jersey Shore' star's business on Ocean City Boardwalk expected to open soon

It will be very soon! https://t.co/hExtCvRmT7— Samantha Giancola (@SammiSweetheart) May 17, 2021
OCEAN CITY — Sweetheart Coast, a shop owned by Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who made a name for herself as one of the stars of the 2009 MTV reality series “Jersey Shore,” is expected to open soon, according to a post on her social media account.
"It will be very soon!" she wrote on Twitter.
The store at 1356 Boardwalk is expected to offer clothing, accessories, home decor and gifts.
— Nicholas Huba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
