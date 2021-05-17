 Skip to main content
'Jersey Shore' star's business on Ocean City Boardwalk expected to open soon
'Jersey Shore' star's business on Ocean City Boardwalk expected to open soon

Sweetheart

Sweetheart Coast is expected to open this summer on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

 Nicholas Huba

OCEAN CITY — Sweetheart Coast, a shop owned by Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who made a name for herself as one of the stars of the 2009 MTV reality series “Jersey Shore,” is expected to open soon, according to a post on her social media account. 

"It will be very soon!" she wrote on Twitter.

The store at 1356 Boardwalk is expected to offer clothing, accessories, home decor and gifts.

— Nicholas Huba

