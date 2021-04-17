 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Jersey Shore' star opening business on Ocean City Boardwalk
0 comments
top story

'Jersey Shore' star opening business on Ocean City Boardwalk

{{featured_button_text}}

OCEAN CITY — Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, who made a name for herself as one of the stars of the 2009 MTV reality series "Jersey Shore," is bringing her clothing business to the city's Boardwalk.

The 34-year-old started Sweetheart Styles, an online boutique, in 2013. Her newest venture, Sweetheart Coast, is set to open sometime in May at 1356 Boardwalk. It will essentially be a physical storefront of Styles, offering a similar array of clothing, accessories, home decor and gifts. There also will be items exclusive to the Ocean City store.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Giancola, a Hazlet, Monmouth County, native, made the announcement Wednesday on her YouTube channel.

"I've been coming here to Ocean City, New Jersey, since I was a little kid," Giancola said in the video, sitting inside the store, "and I thought there couldn't have been a better place for me to a open up a store than here."

The store will be open on weekends beginning in May.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News