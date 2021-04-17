'Jersey Shore' star opening business on Ocean City Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY — Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, who made a name for herself as one of the stars of the 2009 MTV reality series "Jersey Shore," is bringing her clothing business to the city's Boardwalk.
The 34-year-old started Sweetheart Styles, an online boutique, in 2013. Her newest venture, Sweetheart Coast, is set to open sometime in May at 1356 Boardwalk. It will essentially be a physical storefront of Styles, offering a similar array of clothing, accessories, home decor and gifts. There also will be items exclusive to the Ocean City store.
Giancola, a Hazlet, Monmouth County, native, made the announcement Wednesday on her YouTube channel.
"I've been coming here to Ocean City, New Jersey, since I was a little kid," Giancola said in the video, sitting inside the store, "and I thought there couldn't have been a better place for me to a open up a store than here."
The store will be open on weekends beginning in May.
