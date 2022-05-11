Jersey Shore set for strong summer, but inflation threat looms

The coming summer is looking bright for the Jersey Shore, but the threats of high inflation, a tight labor market and even a potential resurgence of COVID-19 still loom large.

A four-person panel of experts and industry leaders gathered Wednesday at the Stockton Atlantic City campus for the 14th annual Jersey Shorecast hosted by the university. The group detailed how it sees the Jersey Shore faring this summer as consumers and businesses continue to react to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was widespread agreement on the panel that demand for activities at the Shore would remain strong, continuing to recover from economic paralysis of 2020.

Jane Bokunewicz, the faculty coordinator of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism, cited several economic metrics showing most Jersey Shore industries had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Stockton Associate Professor of Economics Oliver Cooke noted that total employment in Atlantic City rose 15,000 jobs, or 13%, from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, indicating job growth was “off the charts.”

Cooke nevertheless cautioned that growth would not be quite as dramatic as in 2021, when people were first exiting their pandemic shutdowns. He said pent-up demand, along with deep savings and heavy government stimulus made the 2021 season uniquely primed for economic activity.

“I think that summer 2022 is going to be another very robust, very strong summer shore season,” Cooke said. “But it’s going to be very hard to I think look back and say 2022 was just unbelievable, just because 2021 was so high on a year-on-year basis.”

Diane Wieland, the Cape May County director of tourism, also spoke to the recovery. She said the county has regained 96% of pre-pandemic activity, with lodging and visitation figures in particular surpassing what they were in 2019.

She was looking forward to the return of Canadian tourists who have historically taken vacations down the Jersey Shore and particularly the Wildwoods. Such tourists were largely barred from entering the United States over the last two years due to pandemic border restrictions.

Sharon Franz, sales and marketing director at Steel Pier at the Atlantic City Boardwalk, said her industry has continued to grow in 2021, as the pandemic prompted interest in outdoor activities.

The staple casino and hotel industries in Atlantic City are also showing signs of strength.

Jim Ziereis, the vice president of hotel sales for Tropicana Atlantic City, said that by the second quarter of 2021, people were returning for stays at hotels, with demand driven by interest in events, conventions and concerts.

“It’s not just guessing that this is going to happen, we’re seeing it in our advance reservations for hotel rooms for the entire summer,” Ziereis said.

Despite the robust recovery, concerns that have been plaguing the American economy broadly are also taking their toll at the Jersey Shore.

High inflation could be a burden heading into the summer, according to the panel. As the cost of living increases, tourists could have less discretionary income to spend down the shore. A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics issued Wednesday noted that inflation in the United States was 8.3% from April 2021 to April 2022, while real average weekly earnings had fallen 3.4% in that same 12-month period.

“They’re going to be making some changes and some adjustments in their spending,” Wieland said of tourists, saying they might opt for more low-budget vacations. “We have to be flexible and as flexible across the board because the inflation and gas prices are going to impact the daily lives of families.”

Businesses, similarly, will be struggling to pay for higher cost inputs, raising the prices for consumers. People heading down the shore could pay more for everything from food to merchandise, with the panel warning they would have to adjust to rising prices.

Cooke did take note of some benefits to the inflationary conditions for the shore. He said that high fuel prices, and corresponding high airfare prices, could cause a substitution effect whereby South Jersey-area residents opt to stay local for their vacations, driving people to the shore — although such effects could be attenuated by early indications that demand for air travel will nevertheless stay high.

He also noted that inflation was not having a uniform effect on Americans. Some households are less sensitive to rising prices as a function of where they live, their income levels and spending habits, and so some cohorts may not have their demand for a Jersey Shore vacation diminish.

A tight labor market creates additional obstacles for business. Franz said the Steel Pier was struggling to compete with rising wages for people who man amusement park rides — noting that there were some parks offering $20 an hour for some positions. She nevertheless expressed confidence that the pier would be able to acquire enough staff as it overcame similar obstacles in 2021.

The panel pointed to the return of workers who come under J-1 visas as a way to help with staffing shortages. The J-1 program allows temporary access to the United States for foreign students to work and travel. Most summers, the workers are a key component of the shore economy, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, few participated.

Toward the end of the seminar, the panel reflected on the possibility of a COVID-19 resurgence, which the Biden administration has reportedly forecasted could spike again later this year. The panel expressed confidence that the Jersey Shore would have the resilience to withstand another coronavirus wave.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

