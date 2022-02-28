Jersey Shore Pops sax player Walter Palmer dies

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Walter Palmer Jr., a saxophonist who performed with the Jersey Shore Pops since their 2009 inception, died on Valentine's Day, the musical group announced Monday.
Palmer was 83.
The group did not provide a cause of death.
Palmer had an extensive musical resume, having recorded singles, including his own compositions, with ABC Paramount and Mercury Records. He'd also perform on recorded tracks for other musicians, as well, the musical group said.
Born in 1939, Palmer attended Mastbaum Tech and the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia. He was living in North Cape May at the time of his death, the musical group said.
“Walt was a great musician and an even greater friend, The Jersey Shore Pops Music Director Linda Gentille said in a statement. "We will certainly miss him, his musical gift and his presence."
Palmer also had a life off stage with other musicians, having trained and taught many in area schools were he lived, the musical group said.
People are also reading…
Palmer backed a host of prominent personalities, including Wayne Newton, Little Richard, and local favorites Charlie Grace and Cozy Morley. He also contributed his talent and energy to the U.S. Army Reserve Band and the Philadelphia Police and Fire Concert Band.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.