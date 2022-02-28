 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jersey Shore Pops sax player Walter Palmer dies

Walter Palmer, who died Feb. 14, 2022, performs with the Jersey Shore Pops as the group's saxophonist.

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Walter Palmer Jr., a saxophonist who performed with the Jersey Shore Pops since their 2009 inception, died on Valentine's Day, the musical group announced Monday.

Palmer was 83. 

The group did not provide a cause of death.

Palmer had an extensive musical resume, having recorded singles, including his own compositions, with ABC Paramount and Mercury Records. He'd also perform on recorded tracks for other musicians, as well, the musical group said.

Born in 1939, Palmer attended Mastbaum Tech and the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia. He was living in North Cape May at the time of his death, the musical group said.

“Walt was a great musician and an even greater friend, The Jersey Shore Pops Music Director Linda Gentille said in a statement. "We will certainly miss him, his musical gift and his presence."

Palmer also had a life off stage with other musicians, having trained and taught many in area schools were he lived, the musical group said.

Palmer backed a host of prominent personalities, including Wayne Newton, Little Richard, and local favorites Charlie Grace and Cozy Morley. He also contributed his talent and energy to the U.S. Army Reserve Band and the Philadelphia Police and Fire Concert Band.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

