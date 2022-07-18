Jersey Shore long-term summer digs for humpback whales, Rutgers finds

Humpback whales are repeat customers at the Jersey Shore, according to a Rutgers University study released Monday.

The whales often stay for a long time in the waters off New Jersey and New York City, and return year after year, the study found. It was co-authored by Gotham Whale, the Center for Coastal Studies and 21 other organizations in the western North Atlantic.

Humpback whales have rebounded somewhat since being considered endangered and protected from whaling in 1985. Today, five of 14 populations worldwide remain considered endangered, and one threatened.

The whales seen in the New York Bight were also seen elsewhere. Using photographic identification techniques, the researchers matched individual whales to areas of Cape May, eastern Long Island, New York and Virginia.

Published in the Journal of the Marine Biological Association of the United Kingdom, the research found that 58.4% of whales spotted in the New York Bight Apex — the coastal area between Long Island and the New Jersey coast — were seen more than once, either within the same year or between years. The average length of stay was 37.6 days.

“This research is important for the management of these protected species,” said Danielle Brown, a doctoral candidate in the Ecology, Evolution and Natural Resources Department at Rutgers-New Brunswick and lead researcher for non-profit Gotham Whale. “The more time these whales spend in the New York Bight Apex may mean increased exposure to human activities including busy shipping traffic leading into the Port of New York and New Jersey.”

The researchers used 2011-2018 whale sighting information to analyze the population identity, site fidelity and demographic characteristics of the humpbacks.

Researchers found that many humpback whales seen in the New York Bight Apex belong to the Gulf of Maine feeding population, with a few from Eastern Canada. For many others, the feeding population is still not known.

The researchers said it isn’t clear why some whales choose to spend a portion of the feeding season off New York and New Jersey. However, they explained, their presence may be related to good availability of the small fish Atlantic menhaden.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), humpback whales are a type of baleen whale, which eat small shrimp-like crustaceans (krill) and small fish. They strain huge volumes of ocean water through baleen plates, which act as a sieve.

Humpbacks live in all of the oceans of the world and travel great distances each year, with some populations swimming 5,000 miles from tropical breeding areas to colder feeding grounds.