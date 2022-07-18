 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Jersey Shore long-term summer digs for humpback whales, Rutgers finds

  • 0
HUMPBACK WHALE

Whale-A young humpback whale feeds off the Ocean City, N.J. beach in 1993. Although most are less visible, many humpbacks migrate past the New Jersey shore each year, traveling between their breeding grounds, as far sourth as Trinidad, and their summer feeding grounds, as far north as Greenland.

 DANNY DRAKE

Humpback whales are repeat customers at the Jersey Shore, according to a Rutgers University study released Monday.

The whales often stay for a long time in the waters off New Jersey and New York City, and return year after year, the study found. It was co-authored by Gotham Whale, the Center for Coastal Studies and 21 other organizations in the western North Atlantic.

Humpback whales have rebounded somewhat since being considered endangered and protected from whaling in 1985. Today, five of 14 populations worldwide remain considered endangered, and one threatened.

The whales seen in the New York Bight were also seen elsewhere. Using photographic identification techniques, the researchers matched individual whales to areas of Cape May, eastern Long Island, New York and Virginia.

Published in the Journal of the Marine Biological Association of the United Kingdom, the research found that 58.4% of whales spotted in the New York Bight Apex — the coastal area between Long Island and the New Jersey coast — were seen more than once, either within the same year or between years. The average length of stay was 37.6 days.

People are also reading…

“This research is important for the management of these protected species,” said Danielle Brown, a doctoral candidate in the Ecology, Evolution and Natural Resources Department at Rutgers-New Brunswick and lead researcher for non-profit Gotham Whale. “The more time these whales spend in the New York Bight Apex may mean increased exposure to human activities including busy shipping traffic leading into the Port of New York and New Jersey.”

The researchers used 2011-2018 whale sighting information to analyze the population identity, site fidelity and demographic characteristics of the humpbacks.

Researchers found that many humpback whales seen in the New York Bight Apex belong to the Gulf of Maine feeding population, with a few from Eastern Canada. For many others, the feeding population is still not known.

The researchers said it isn’t clear why some whales choose to spend a portion of the feeding season off New York and New Jersey. However, they explained, their presence may be related to good availability of the small fish Atlantic menhaden. 

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), humpback whales are a type of baleen whale, which eat small shrimp-like crustaceans (krill) and small fish. They strain huge volumes of ocean water through baleen plates, which act as a sieve.

Humpbacks live in all of the oceans of the world and travel great distances each year, with some populations swimming 5,000 miles from tropical breeding areas to colder feeding grounds.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

From elephant tusks to tiger bones, Malaysia seizes nearly $18 million in wildlife contraband

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News